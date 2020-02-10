Advertisement

The highlight of the Hollywood Awards season, the Oscars aired on ABC on February 9th. Unfortunately, this year’s event turned out to be much more political than last year. It’s an election year, you know?

The Academy Awards were full of news, and there’s no other way to describe the Hollywood elites’ relentlessly hot takes. There was a lot to do, from political statements woven into acceptance speeches to fashionable political messages.

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor and gave a long and curvy acceptance speech. He assumed that the audience was scolded about social justice issues, including animal rights, and ended up talking about cancellation culture and personal salvation.

Joaquin Phoenix: Hello. What’s going on? Hi there. God, I’m so grateful right now and don’t feel raised above any of my competitors or anyone in this room because we share the same love, love of film, and form of expression that gave me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I would be without it. But I think the greatest gift that has been given to me and many of us in this room is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless. I’ve thought a lot about some of the stressful issues we face together, and I think that sometimes we feel or feel that we’re working on different causes.

But I see similarities for me. I think whether it’s gender inequality or racism or queer rights or aboriginal rights or animal rights, it’s about fighting faith, a nation, a race, a gender or a kind of that has the right to dominate. control and use and exploit others with impunity. I think we have very disconnected from the natural world and many of us are to blame for having an egocentric view of the world and believing that we are the center of the universe. We go into nature and loot it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when it is born we steal its baby. Even if their screams of fear are unmistakable. And then we take their milk, which is intended for their calf, and put it in our coffee and our muesli.

And I think we fear the idea of ​​personal change because we believe that we have to sacrifice something in order to give up something, but people are at best so inventive and creative and awesome, and I think if we love and compassion as Using our goals According to these principles, we can create, develop and implement change systems that are beneficial for all sentient beings and for the environment.

Well I was – I was a villain in my life. I was selfish, I was sometimes cruel, hard to work and I am thankful, but so many of you in this room have given me a second chance and I think that is when we are at our best, when we support each other, not when we cancel each other out of past mistakes, but when we help each other to grow, when we educate each other, when we lead each other to salvation, That is the best of humanity. I just – I want – when you were 17 – my brother wrote this poetry and said, “Run with love for salvation and peace will follow.”

Yes. It was a lot.

Other things:

Actor Brad Pitt denies that his speech was written by a former Obama speechwriter. He said it was his righteous thoughts. He was just thinking of John Bolton when he wrote his comments, I think. Wink, wink.

A surprise, also for Hollywood’s left, was the acceptance speech by the makers of the best documentary, the American Factory supported by Obama. The winner Julia Reichert cited Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto as her vision of a perfect world – “Workers of the world unite!”

Actress Natalie Portman’s clothes included a long black Dior cloak. On the cape were the names of women directors who were embroidered in a subtle design and none of whom had been nominated for an Oscar. Other women wore specially made women’s jewelry.

The Crown Act was brought up during a acceptance speech by the makers of the best animated short, Hair Love. Legislators are reviewing whether it will become a federal law – it is now a California law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair structure. A Houston boy was disciplined by his school for violating the dress code that dictates the length of his hair. He and his parents made the dispute a discrimination dispute because his hair is worn in dreadlocks, an allusion to his legacy in the Dominican Republic, it is said. The school had no objection to the hairstyle, just the length of his hair. He was a guest of the documentary filmmaker.

One of the commercials featured singer Janelle Monae who opened the show. It promotes the story of The New York Times entitled “The 1619 Project”, which has been widely discredited.

Jane Fonda presented the last award for the best film of the year. She was wearing a red coat over her arm. The coat is the one she wears during Friday’s Fire Drill protests and rallies that she organizes with her prominent climate alarmist friends. Pooh.

The show wasn’t all bad though. A heart-warming moment happened and made everyone smile. Many thanks to Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome, for this moment.

Another Hollywood Award season is coming to an end. This ceremony was possibly the worst of the year with all political opinions as part of the show. The liberal bubble in Hollywood is alive and well.