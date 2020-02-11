Advertisement

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Tuesday that the economy is improving and relied on seven indicators to show that the economy has started to grow green.

India’s economic growth is estimated by the National Statistical Office to be at an 11-year low of 5% for 2019-20. The International Monetary Fund has forecast growth to recover to 5.8% in 2020-21.

In response to a debate on Union budget for 2020-21 in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman referred to rising foreign direct investment (ADI), foreign portfolio investment (FPIs), a recovery in industrial activity, an increase in the purchasing manager index, an increase in foreign exchange reserves, robust collections of the Goods and service tax and an increasing Sensex. “These are the seven green shoots that show the economy is on the move,” said Sitharaman.

The Treasury Secretary said that net foreign direct investment inflows from April to November were $ 24.4 billion, an increase of $ 21.2 billion in the same period last year. Net inflows from the FPI increased from $ 8.7 billion in April to November in the same period last year to $ 12.6 billion. “The announcement of the national infrastructure pipeline will increase the inflow of foreign direct investment into the country, including for brownfield projects.”

Factory production recovered only slightly in November, growing 1.8% from a fall of 3.4% in October. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index reached an eight-year high of 55.3 in January, after 52.7 in December.

“The foreign exchange reserves, which increased from $ 413 billion by the end of March 2019 to $ 466.69 billion by January 24, 2020, reflect increasing confidence in the Indian economy,” said Sitharaman.

She said that between April 2019 and January 2020, gross GST revenue exceeded £ 1 trillion six times, suggesting increased economic activity.

The finance minister also said that the Sensex had “remained optimistic” and had increased by 5.6% between March 31 and 2019 by January 31.

In response, Sitharaman attempted to counter opposition party criticism during Monday’s budget discussion, addressing measures to boost investment, consumption and export, and public spending in key sectors.

Sitharaman referred to former Minister P. Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha of his remark that “incompetent doctors take care of the economy” and said that there was nothing to learn from the people who gave a mountain of bad credit and double balances Crisis.

On Monday, Chidambaram said that the dying economy is not yet in intensive care but needs to be brought to an intensive care unit in order to be treated by competent doctors.

Sitharaman said there was more sarcasm than content in Chidambaram’s criticism of the budget. “We are certain that the UPA’s mistakes will not be repeated.” It listed the double-balance sheet crisis that the banks faced, the deteriorating credit and the escaping credit defaults.

The finance minister said that while foreign direct investment “ran out of the country” under the supervision of “competent doctors” in 2012-2013, free trade agreements signed during UPA’s tenure are still damaging Indian industry. ” We will not want to learn from the competent doctors, whose inflation rate was in the double digits, “she added.

Sitharaman said under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that budgetary discipline had been maintained consistently. “None of the sectors had seen their resources decline. The government is keen to work with everyone and we want the economy to gallop. “

