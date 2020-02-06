Frieze Los Angeles shapes its identity - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

Frieze Los Angeles comes here at a time when the importance of international art fairs is controversial.

In the past ten years, the press, art critics and activists have complained about the ubiquity and indifference of art fairs to the global climate crisis and have served as a bloated symbol of the elite art world, whose citizens fly ruthlessly around the world.

Advertisement

Frieze Los Angeles tries to stand out from the crowd by presenting an eclectic array of artists and galleries – both established and under the radar – and transforming the fair into a multimedia event with a film program, talks, installations and performances. Frieze LA is a branch of similar Frieze fairs in London and New York and takes place from February 14th to 16th at Paramount Studios in Hollywood. Frieze Week, which takes place at major art institutions as well as in galleries and in spaces for non-profit artists, starts on Monday, February 10th.

The popular fair, which takes place in its second year, will include 70 galleries, including the well-known art dealers David Zwirner, L.A. Louver and Gagosian. Hauser Wirth shows the current art phenomenon Avery Singers and hosts the first solo exhibition by the renowned Swiss artist Nicolas Party in Los Angeles. The Pace Gallery and Kayne Griffin Corcoran plan to combine their stands to show geometric light works from the “Glass” series by the pioneering light and space artist James Turrell from Los Angeles.

The famous Paramount-Back-Lot will cover two areas, in which the author and issuer will be considered. Frieze Projects 2020 shows haunting art installations, site-specific works, performances and videos, many of which deal with Los Angeles as a thematic machine or as a sociopolitical melting pot.

Rita Gonzalez organized Frieze Projects with the director of the Vincent Price Art Museum, Pilar Tompkins Rivas. (Photo by Mark Blower, courtesy of Frieze)

According to Rita Gonzalez, who organized Frieze Projects with Pilar Tompkins Rivas, director of the Vincent Price Art Museum, the curators were looking for artists from Brazil and Mexico as well as local Latinx artists. The Frieze organizers deliberately give women, black people and LGBTQ artists a top-class platform.

“I understand that it is a marketplace, but it is also a place where we can exchange ideas and have discussions,” Gonzalez said of her approach. “Many collectors don’t want the shopping spree to be dynamic. They want this wealth of conversations. … They want it (the fair) to represent their interests that go beyond removing their credit cards.”

According to Gonzales, head of contemporary art at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA), some Frieze Projects artists play with the handicrafts associated with the Paramount lot.

Los Angeles-based artist Gary Simmons revives his 1993 backdrop project, in which passers-by pose in front of his paintings and receive a Polaroid souvenir as part of Frieze Los Angeles. Simmon’s work predicted the arrival of selfie culture in the current century. (Courtesy of the artist and Metro Pictures, New York)

Los Angeles-based artist Gary Simmons revives his 1993 backdrop project in which passers-by pose in front of his paintings and receive a Polaroid souvenir. Gonzalez noted that the backgrounds and instant photos created by Simmons were before the age of Instagram. Today, however, this is the expected behavior for art shows that aim to double as “experiences”.

Sayre Gomez’s installation of a cell tower camouflaged like a palm tree is one of the works shown in Frieze Los Angeles. (Courtesy of the artist and François Ghebaly, Los Angeles)

Sayre Gomez from Los Angeles also comments on false constructions by using props to build a sculpture of a palm tree that camouflages a cell phone tower.

Mexican artist Mario García Torres’ video “Falling Together in Time” contrasts an incident in 1981 in which Muhammad Ali spoke with Van Halen’s 1983 video “Jump” to a suicide jumper from the edge of a building.

Women at the Manzanar Relocation Center in Manzanar, California make camouflage nets for the Department of War. The installation “Camouflage” by the artist Tania Candiani will try to recreate the loom-like structures of the imprisoned Japanese Americans that emerged during World War II and will establish links to current internment camps for migrants along the US-Mexico border. (Courtesy of the artist)

Tania Candiani’s installation “Camouflage” will attempt to recreate the loom-like structures of imprisoned Japanese Americans that emerged during World War II, and will connect to current internment camps for migrants along the US-Mexico border.

Gonzalez also curates another area, Focus LA, that shows Los Angeles showrooms that are open for less than 15 years, including as-is.la, the Charlie James Gallery, Overduin & Co., and Various Small Fires.

Gonzalez hopes that both Frieze Projects and Focus LA will shed light on the diverse art scene in the region.

“I think the kind of sensitivity that the younger galleries have shown in terms of gender equality and color artists has generally been broader. (Galleries) offer this idea of ​​a network, for some even a kind of alternative family. “

Frieze Week starts on Monday, February 10th, with an evening hosted by The Getty with the Art for Justice Fund that includes a city-wide campaign by conceptual artist Barbara Kruger.

Frieze Los Angeles

There is a lot to see and hear in Frieze:

The Frieze Films & Talks series takes place in the Paramount Theater at Paramount Picture Studios. She is curated by Venus Lau, the artistic director of the K11 Art Foundation in Hong Kong.

For the first time, the Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Prize in the form of a $ 10,000 prize is awarded to one of ten aspiring filmmakers aged 20 to 34 who have made short films “in response to the cultural landscape in Los Angeles”. “

The Artist Street Fair at Paramount Pictures Studios offers a platform for local creative companies and artist initiatives such as Artists for Democracy, A-Z West and grantLove.

A conversation between the author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates and the painter Calida Garcia Rawles about his novel “The Water Dancer”, moderated by LACMA curator for contemporary art Christine Y. Kim, will take place on February 14 in the Paramount Theater at Paramount Pictures Studios held. Tickets include a copy of the book by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Information: frieze.com/messen/frieze-los-angeles) for further information.

Other art fairs that take place simultaneously with Frieze take place in Hollywood:

The Felix Art Fair (felixfair.com) will be present at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel from February 13th to 16th.

The Art Los Angeles Contemporary (artlosangelesfair.com) exhibition will be held at the Hollywood Athletic Club from February 13-16.