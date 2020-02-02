Advertisement

The new Amsterdam star Freema Agyeman was as dark as the supporters about the fate of their character Dr. Helen Sharpe.

You may recall that the finale of season one of the NBC drama ended in a terrible crash that left a number of people in horrible shape, while Helen’s whereabouts were mysteriously unclear after the accident. Those who survived and did not survive the incident “we didn’t actually know that for the entire summer period,” said the actress during a visit to TVLine’s Comedian-Con video suite. “In the past, we bought the script every week. So we speculated with each other all summer, ”said a solid WhatsApp group.

But now that the cloud of uncertainty is gone – no less than for today’s ensemble – Agyeman reveals that “some massive changes will take place in season 2”.

For Agyeman, it was this type of “fearless” writing that led her to sign up for a broadcast order by role in packages like Physician Who and Sense8. “After hearing about the present for the first time, my reservations were current,” Agyeman admitted. “I used to think,” I don’t really know if I need to do a medical drama or a community gift. “It’s not revolutionary. After that, I learn the script and I was absolutely thrilled.”

Press PLAY above to see the entire interview, in which Agyeman also talks about Helen and Max’s “distinctive” relationship and shares their hopes for season two (premiere Tuesday, September 24, September 10).