Kolkata: The West Bengal government, which is resorting to populism and boosting job creation, announced Monday that it would build 100 MSME parks in the state over the next three years, hitting those with quarterly consumption of up to 75 units in the household free electricity before for 2020-21. Finance Minister Amit Mitra presented the budget, which has an expenditure of 2.55.677 crore.

This is the state’s last full budget before the state general election next year.

In light of the 2021 assembly polls and upcoming elections in 107 state entities, the TMC government’s budget has primarily put pressure on the social sector and has reached the backward parts of the state where the BJP has made profound progress in the 2019 Lok Sabha surveys.

The budget for 2020-21 included an allocation of £ 5,150 billion, targeting primarily the social sectors and also creating jobs in MSMEs.

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra said in his budget speech that West Bengal is progressing on GSDP growth and other measures as the country declines on various economic indices.

He said the government made allocations to the opening of new universities, social benefits for older people in the SC and ST categories, workers in the unorganized sector, MSME sector, support for unemployed youth and tea garden workers, and for the provision of free electricity to the Poor and support in obtaining government services.

The Minister announced that a total allocation of GBP 5,150 crore was made for the next financial year.

According to Mitra, the state was able to create 9.11 lakh employment opportunities in the current financial year.

For 2020-21, the state government has projected tax revenues of 70,807 crore, compared to the revised estimate of 65,806 crore in 2019-20.

The government in the household has also proposed dispute settlement procedures related to sales tax, sales tax, entry tax, dispute settlement under the Motor Vehicle Act, waiver of interest on outstanding stamp duty, and a reduction in stamp duty when neighboring properties are merged.

Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, later spoke to Mitra about a press conference after the budget and described it as a “pro-people budget” that was prepared taking into account all population groups.

Banerjee said the central government had denied the state government £ 1 lakh crores in various segments.

She urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the union government to work with opposition parties and refrain from “revenge politics” to revitalize the economy.

Banerjee referred to RBI’s recent comments on the economic situation and said the union government should look into it instead of dealing with the politics of hate.

“Whatever the RBI says is a delicate matter. The union government should take care of the economy instead of engaging in hate politics. The prime minister should take everyone with him, if necessary, to talk to opposition parties,” Banerjee said emphatically to refrain from the union government from the “politics of revenge”.

Each institution should work together to improve the economic situation, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to opposition parties if necessary, she said.

