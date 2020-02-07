Frederik Andersen injury update: Toronto Maple Leaf's keeper is not playing this weekend

Advertisement

In contrast to previous years, the Toronto Maple Leafs situation looked better than most. The NHL trading deadline is fast approaching in three short weeks. However, that was before Monday-evening, when their starter was eliminated mid-game.

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced during the first pause of their loss with the Florida Panthers 5-3 that No. 1 retired Frederik Andersen was evaluated for an injury and then excluded with an upper body injury. After the game, head coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters that he had gone through the concussion protocol and had passed but was detained as a precaution. Andersen has a history of concussion.

Andersen’s neck injury prevented him from traveling to New York for a 5-3 loss to Toronto for the Rangers, and on Friday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said the netmother will not play in one of the Leafs’ weekend games against the Anaheim Ducks and Montreal Canadiens. Jack Campbell, who just bought the Leafs through an exchange with Los Angeles, expects to start for Toronto on Friday – and Keefe said that Campbell can go back-to-back and play on Saturday.

Keefe said it is difficult to offer a timeline on Andersen due to the nature of the injury. But he goes through exercises and Steve Briere pushes him and he responds well and that is all positive.

Late in the first period on Monday, Frank Vatrano rushed from the Panthers towards the net with Leaf’s defender Jake Muzzin on him. Vatrano was knocked down and bumped into the 2020 All-Star goalkeeper, eliminating him and the net. Andersen was slow to get up, but stayed inside for the remaining one minute and 36 seconds of the period. Backup Michael Hutchinson came in at the start of the second period.

Toronto wasn’t sure if the injury happened on that particular game or on earlier plays, as Kristen Shilton from TSN noted, he was bumped twice in the period before the collision with Vatrano.

In the 53rd game of the Leafs of the season, Andersen had built an impressive 24-9-6 record in 41 starts with a .910 saving percentage. He made seven rescues on eight shots against the Panthers before he left.

A workhorse for head coach Sheldon Keefe, the loss of Andersen for a considerable amount of time would leave a big gap between the pipes while Toronto fights for a play-off spot. For the Florida game, the team was third in the Atlantic and six points behind second place in Tampa Bay – and only two points ahead of the Panthers currently on the outside of the play-off photo.

Toronto is now looking outside.