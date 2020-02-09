Frankfurt Airport cancels around 100 flights due to Sturm Sabine

Advertisement

By: Reuters | Frankfurt |

Published: February 9, 2020, 6:36:29 pm

The number corresponds to around 8% of the approximately 1,200 departures and arrivals in Frankfurt planned daily. (Representative picture / file photo)

Around 100 flights to and from Frankfurt Airport, Germany’s largest hub, were canceled on Sunday due to the storm from Sabine, said a spokeswoman for the airport operator Fraport.

The number corresponds to around 8% of the approximately 1,200 planned departures and arrivals in Frankfurt am Main, said the spokeswoman. Further cancellations would increase in the late afternoon if stormy winds were allowed to enter the city.

