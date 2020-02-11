Fox Fall Premiere dates: Empire's Final Season, XL Masked Singer and more

Advertisement

Fox is the latest broadcast community to release its fall sports schedule for the 2019-20 TV season (after CBS, NBC, and The CW). The third season of 9-1-1 will begin on Monday, September 23rd, starring in the release of Tom Payne-Michael Sheen’s latest drama Prodigal Son.

The sixth and remaining season of Empire will debut in the new bar on September 24 at 9:00 p.m., after The Resident has also been relocated at 8:00 p.m.

Last season’s rookie actuality hit The Masked Singer will kick off the second season with a special two-hour episode on Wednesday, September 25th.

In the meantime, Fox’s new wrestling-dominated Friday will debut on Friday, October 4th, about WWE Smackdown Stay.

Scroll down for a complete overview of Fox’s fall lineup, in addition to what’s on the tap in the off-season – and a reminder of what’s already been canceled.

Monday, September 23

8 p.m. 9-1-1

9 p.m. PRODIGAL SON

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm The resident

9 p.m. Reich

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 p.m. The Masked Singer (two-hour premiere)

Thursday, September. 26

Eight PM Thursday night soccer

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

8 p.m. The Simpsons

8:30 p.m. BLESS THE HARD

9 p.m. Bob’s burger

9:30 p.m. Housekeeper

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 2

Eight o’clock in the afternoon The Masked Singer

9 p.m. FAST FAMILY (Watch trailer)

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

8:00 p.m. WWE’S SMACKDOWN LIVE

The Orville, MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen, Final Man Standing, 9-1-1: LONE STAR, FILTHY RICH, DEPUTY, NEXT, OUTMATCHED, ULTIMATE TAG, DUNCANVILLE and THE GREAT NORTH.

The cool children, the gifted, Gotham, the deadly weapon, the passage, confirmed as harmless, Rel and Star