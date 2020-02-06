Fox causes chaos after a mistake in parliament

Advertisement

A fox caused all kinds of chaos after he had entered the Parliament on Thursday evening.

The creature was noticed by staff walking up stairs and making their way to Portcullis House while dodging the police.

A message on the Twitter account of conservative MP Julia Lopez said: “Team Lopez: just leave the Westminster office for the night and see a fox climbing the escalator at Portcullis House!

“We have seen some strange things in Parliament since 2017, but this is at the top!”

Another social media user shared an image of the fugitive fox that a member of the authorities was suspiciously looking at.

And some were unfortunate enough to encounter feces after the political adventure of being.

“So apparently there was a fox running about half an hour ago in the atrium of Portcullis House, and now I’ve found this just outside my office (2 floors higher!) #Foxontherun” Labor MP Kerry McCarthy tweeted.

Later, images showed that the fox was removed from a building in a blue box before being released on the sidewalk.

