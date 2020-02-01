Four weddings and a funeral star, EP talk about the adaptation of the classic Rom-Com, championing 'Good Love Tales'

Advertisement

Turn a popular British romantic comedy into a television collection that focuses on American characters … a piece of (wedding ceremony) cake, right?

Hulu’s new adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral, which premiered on the streamer this Wednesday, has to be filled with a pair of big shoes, and director Tracey Wigfield (an Emmy winner for her work on 30 rock) admits that she ” a little nervous “was first registered on. After watching the authentic Hugh Grant / Andie MacDowell film from 1994 again, Wigfield thought:” Why are we doing this at all? This seems like a doom! “” While Hulu’s Four Weddings may not be trying to renew a traditional event, it shows an authentic story of four American friends reuniting in London for a wedding ceremony, and finally three more, along with a funeral.

Sure, the title remains the same, but the Hulu model is “a completely new, reinvented factor,” guarantees star Nathalie Emmanuel (Recreation of Thrones). (She lists speechwriter Maya, who is involved in an affair with her politician chief.) There are a few cunning nods to the film and various comedies by Richard Curtis, such as Love, Truly, and Notting Hill, but Wigfield TVLine says that she and co-creators Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton knew that their presence “had to be a factor that will be satisfying and satisfying even if you have never seen the film before.”

The result is a loving tribute to Curtis’ model of “elevated Rome coms,” as Wigfield puts it, with a strictly balanced mix of comedy and drama. There were a number of playwrights in the authors’ room to make sure the tone was right. (“Individuals kept telling stories and crying,” Wigfield recalls. “I’m just used to a couple of bizarre Harvard types who are like robots telling jokes.”) Hulus Four weddings can revert to conventional romantic ones Being comedies Without the layers of cold and irony that seem necessary today. “Can we just stop rolling our eyes at all the pieces and just do something that feels real and hopeful and good?” Wigfield asks. “There are good love stories to tell that can still be fascinating and full of battles that don’t have to be so scary.”

A kind of good love story: Maya and funding banker Kash (Nikesh Patel), who have a traditional meet-cute at Heathrow Airport to help her find her misplaced luggage. “There is speculation that this is a likely encounter that you just assume you will never see again,” says Patel. I would never tell anyone else. “But they see each other again… when Maya’s best friend Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse from The Mindy Undertaking) introduces Kash as her friend.

The Mayan / Kash storyline is “the driving force throughout the season,” reveals Wigfield, including the fact that it is a simple factor that you weigh? “However, Four Weddings goes beyond mere romance and touches friendship and professional struggles just as well. It “captures the problem and the challenges when you reach your 30s and find out who or what makes you happy,” notes Patel. (To illustrate, Kash is rediscovering the love of appearances that he hasn’t seen in a long time since he was buried.) The characters are in their own unique way: “Go, okay, so I did things that I didn’t work on for me. Let me dare something else and try. ‘ “

So what can we still expect – after 4 weddings and a funeral? There’s a wedding ceremony, Patel teases, “in the place I used to be: I don’t suppose I saw it in a huge mainstream gift than.” It was really exciting. The romantic entanglements could shock you, Wigfield provides: “Part of the fun is not finding out who ends up with whom. The individuals who seem to have approached each other … give off a kind of left turn at the finish. “And the left-hand curve contains actual emotional punishments, says Emmanuel:” As well-meant as people may be, they just mess them up … mainly s-t hits the fan. “