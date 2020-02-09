Four weddings and a funeral: Check out the Mindy Kalings Hulu Dramedy trailer

Advertisement

Dear Sir or Madam, We are gathered here as we speak to take our first good look at it Four weddings and a funeral,

Mindy Mission’s Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton are behind the anthology drama that will premiere in Hulu on Wednesday, July 31. The 10 episodes of the first season are released weekly.

Primarily based on the 1994 Hugh Grant rom-com with the same title, Four weddings and a funeral A group of American friends follows, meeting in London for a wedding ceremony. But after a bomb on the altar shakes their lives, they have to spend 12 months full of romance and heartache. On this point, in line with the official line of the present, “relationships are solid and damaged, political scandals exposed, social life in London mocked (and) ignited and destroyed amorous matters.”

In the trailer above, the buddies’ trip to London seems chaotic and eventful with every flip – especially when the protagonist Maya (Sport of Thrones, Nathalie Emmanuel) realizes that the handsome stranger she met at the airport is definitely hers greatest good is friend of friend, which causes Maya to really conflict about her attraction to the person.

The forged includes Guz Khan (Flip Up Charlie), Sophia La Porta (The 5), Zoe Boyle (Frontier), Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Mission) and Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst)). Season 1 will feature Tom Mison (Sleepy Hole), Ashley Madekwe (Revenge) and Tommy Dewey (Informal).

Check out the full trailer for Four Weddings above and write a comment with your ideas!