Four suspected cases of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) have been reported in Hyderabad. While two of their blood samples tested negative for the virus, two others are still awaiting the results. The four people, whose blood samples were sent for testing, had recently traveled to China and went to the state fever hospital because they feared they had contracted the virus, a novel strain that had never been seen before.

“There are no positive cases. Some people who had traveled to these regions (China) came to us fearing that they might be infected, so we sent their samples (for testing). Two samples were found to be negative. There are two more in the fever hospital, but they are absolutely fine and they just wanted to stay isolated (from the public), “said G. Srinivasa Rao, director of Telanganas Public Health.

The fever hospital in Hyderabad is the main public health center that treats viral fever and other diseases such as dengue. Last week, in the fourth such incident in Mumbai, a 36-year-old man was suspected of being exposed to the novel corona virus to the isolation department of a citizen-run hospital.

The man, a resident of Tardeo in southern Mumbai, was observed at the Kasturba hospital in the city, it said.

Earlier last week, three people were hospitalized for possible exposure to the virus strain after the passengers were examined at Mumbai International Airport.

Up to January 24, around 2,700 passengers had been thermally examined here at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after an outbreak of a new corona virus was reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

No case of coronavirus infection has been found in Maharashtra.

The corona virus is a large family of viruses that cause diseases ranging from colds to acute respiratory syndromes. However, the virus in China is a novel strain that was previously unknown. It has killed 26 people so far and has raised an alarm due to its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

