Four more patients tested positive in England

Four more patients in England have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to eight.

The four infected people are all known contacts of a businessman who was diagnosed in Brighton last week and who contracted the virus at a conference in Singapore.

On his way back to the UK, he visited a chalet in a ski resort in France, where other Britons subsequently became ill from the virus.

The health ministry said the four newly diagnosed people contracted the virus in France.

It comes when the government calls coronavirus a “serious and immediate threat to public health,” while introducing new powers to tackle the spread of the virus.

According to new measures announced Monday, the Ministry of Health said that people with coronavirus can now be quarantined by force and not be able to leave freely and be sent to isolation if they pose a threat to public health.

The PA news agency understands that the decision was made in response to one of the British who returned from Wuhan and tried to leave isolation.

A government source said, “There was someone threatened to escape from Arrowe Park” despite all the British returning to the evacuation flight and signing a contract that agreed to a 14-day quarantine period that ends this Thursday.

