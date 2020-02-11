Advertisement

Four people were arrested in the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52, were detained in Derry on Tuesday morning under the Terrorism Act, a spokesman for the Northern Irish Police Service said. They are interviewed by investigators from the Musgrave crime group in Belfast.

McKee was shot dead on April 19, 2019 while observing the clutter in the Creggan region of Derry.

The New IRA took responsibility for the murder, which sparked headlines and loathing in Britain and Ireland.

Simon Byrne, the PSNI chief of police, welcomed the arrests. He said in a tweet that detectives are “working hard to get justice.”

Chief investigator Det Supt Jason Murphy renewed a call for information. “I always believed that some people in the community knew what happened and who was involved,” he said.

“I understand that people might be afraid to speak to us. I have previously given my personal assurance regarding anonymity for the purpose of this investigation and am renewing this assurance today as we are approaching the anniversary of Lyra’s murder.

“I want the community in Creggan to think about how this terrible attack has affected them personally and the community as a whole.”

The team asked everyone with cell phone footage to upload it to the public portal for major events at www.MIPP.police.uk.

