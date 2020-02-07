Advertisement

The XFL is back and it is Vince McMahon’s second attempt to launch a professional football competition that will try to compete with the NFL.

The XFL will of course give the football game a new twist. This means that you know a number of rules that you know on a professional and university level – for example, one foot in the limit counts as a catch. The competition, however, is trying a few new rules that can attract the attention of the NFL.

Here are four rules that fit that description.

Double forward passes

With the XFL, teams can throw two forward passes if football has not crossed the scrim line. They combined this with a simplified illegal downfield rule: no unsuitable player can be more than three meters downfield before a passer throws a legal pass over the scrim line.

It is a good combination that provides a little more creativity in play-calling. Consider a bubble screen for the wide receiver. Now the receiver does not have to go back before he throws the football, and there is less confusion for the attacking linemen.

It is a rule that could work.

Two timeouts per half

The XFL naturally follows the lead of the American Football Alliance in terms of the pace of play. There is a play clock of 25 seconds, the clock does not stop until the last two minutes of each half and the rules for playback are similar to AAF.

All of these are designed to keep viewers’ attention with a short attention span.

We are curious how teams and coaches respond to two timeouts of one minute per half instead of three. If it were adopted at the NFL level, it would take away some of those commercial breaks that fans complain about and encourage a more accelerated kind of pace. It may prove to be better than the three NFL and college team timeouts being given.

New kick-off rules

There is a movement to end the kickoff altogether, but there are a few things about the XFL experiment here that should get your attention.

The coverage team is on the return side of the field. What? Yes, the coverage team is on the 35 meter line and the return team is on the 30 meter line. They cannot move until the ball is touched by the ball or the ground for three seconds.

This will help to reduce field collisions, and there will be recurring knowing kicks that don’t reach the 20-yard line, go to the 45-yard line and “big touchbacks” place the ball on the 35-yard line as the ball is knocked down in the end zone.

It is better than eliminating the kickoff immediately.

Overtime shootouts

It’s like kicking in soccer or an NHL shootout. The offenses and defenses of both teams are at separate ends of the field.

The XFL will have five rounds and each possession starts on the five-yard line. Teams have one game to score. Defensive penalties will result in the ball being placed on the one-yard line.

The college game has turned into a variation of this, starting with the fifth extension this year, and it was exciting the first time we saw it.

For some, it might be anti-climactic, but given the criticism of NFL overtime rules, it is at least worth it to see if this format works.