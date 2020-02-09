Advertisement

KOLKATA :

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that the center had laid the foundation for increasing consumption in the household, while ensuring that government investments are used to build infrastructure that will become an economy by 2024-25 $ 5 trillion leads.

She also advocated rationalizing GST rates once a year rather than every three months, as has been the trend up to now.

“I think we laid the foundation for an increase in consumption and ensured that investments (investments) and government investments flow into the construction of infrastructure facilities that should have cascade effects in both the short and long term,” Sitharaman told reporters.

She said: “To address rural distress, 16 targeted action points have been announced in the budget. I expect all of this will result in a $ 5 trillion economy.”

When asked what West Bengal received from the budget, she said: “I don’t know how to answer this question from Kisko Keya Mila (which country gets what). I look at the issue of macroeconomic stability and asset building in the country “Money that goes directly to private individuals due to reduced tax rates and so on.”

According to the finance minister, various projects have been announced in the budget and are being carried out in different countries.

