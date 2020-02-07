Former WWE Superstar Adam bomb face multiple drug charges

Advertisement

Adam Bomb has not fought in the WWE for a long time. He has not wrestled since 2003. Now he’s making headlines for a completely different reason.

The Republic of Arizona reports that Emmett Bryan Clark, Jr., better known as Adam Bomb, has become known and has not pleaded guilty to several charges, including the transportation of narcotics.

The former WWE superstar is also accused of conspiring, illegally controlling companies, transporting or selling narcotics, owning drugs, and possessing a gun during a drug offense. These crimes allegedly took place between January and April last year.

Adam Bomb’s attorneys are currently saying that the charges against him are “unreliable and incorrect information”.

His defense says that everything has been misinterpreted and blown up disproportionately. We’ll see how his process develops.