Former WWE presidents may have sold stocks after discovering Vince McMahon's new direction

The WWE co-presidents were released from the WWE. You might have seen this exit coming.

Dave Meltzer found on Wrestling Observer Radio that George Barrios and Michelle Wilson made WWE profitable and wanted to share it with shareholders. Vince McMahon had other ideas that made him spend a ton on talent, even if they never get the right time.

This is very interesting as the Wrestling Observer newsletter also found that Barrios and Wilson sold a ton of WWE shares. You are also not the only one. Perhaps they knew that Vince McMahon’s vision for the company would not be too well received by Wall Street.

It is also noteworthy that both had previously sold a ton of their shares, perhaps when they realized that the profit margins that Wall Street was expecting with the new domestic television business would result in the stock trading near $ 100 , could not be maintained. In the past two years, Barrios had sold $ 35 million in WWE shares, while Wilson had sold $ 22 million.

George Barrios and Michelle Wilson are now entering the next phase of their careers. We’ll have to see where they land and who they could take from the WWE to join them.

It’s pretty interesting that stocks might have been sold, as it says on the wall that Vince McMahon’s direction wasn’t the best for shareholders.