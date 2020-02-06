Former SNL writer Paula Pell raves about Justin Timberlake as the most valued presenter of all time

Advertisement

The award-winning former “Saturday Night Time Dwell” writer Paula Pell EXCLUSIVELY revealed why Justin Timberlake was her favorite host of all time.

Paula PellThe 56-year-old has seen a significant proportion of SNL hosts and performers over time. She was the author of the legendary late-night sketch comedy sequence for twenty years, and played a role in why she was so iconic for over 200 of her episodes. Why of all places? Justin Timberlake, 38, your favorite host? She spilled the beans on her affection for the “Mirrors” singer EXCLUSIVE Hollywood Life at the Writer’s Guild Awards in New York City on Saturday, February 1. “Fine, it’s funny, one of my favorite friends is Justin Timberlake, as a result of me doing the Omeletteville sketches with him.” Wine Nation actress stated. “I could sit down late in the evening and listen to all these songs as pop songs and say completely different sentences and all that. It would be available and would have done every single bit of it in two seconds. “

She went on: “We had a huge giggle all the time and I loved every host who, as you already know, simply because it is the WGA Awards, the hosts who remembered the authors who they worshiped and worshiped that actually made friends with them while working deeply with them. And in case you had a number that didn’t even know or need to know your identity, and you were making a really massive sketch for it, and you would have the shape all the time, ‘Oh boy, that special person doesn’t understand where their bread is buttered in the present. ‘ “

The way Justin dealt with Paula and the rest of the SNL typists had a lasting impact on her, which was felt by various hosts during her long tenure. “I currently see some of them that were very expensive and I have recognition with them,” she said. “It means a lot, as a result you can potentially become a very nameless writer and be hidden in a way that they get up and do your things and get awards for it. And you also think: “Maybe it’s best to have recognized my identity.”

Justin Timberlake Internet hosting “Saturday Night Time Dwell”. Credit score: NBC

Justin is not a spring rooster at Studio 8H in Rockefeller Plaza. He hosted the gift on no fewer than 5 occasions, from which he again received three Primetime Emmy Awards in 2007.