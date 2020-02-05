Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca Now Detained in Texas

Advertisement

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca, formerly respected law enforcement official who was convicted of foiling a federal investigation into his department’s brutal and scandalous prison system, has surrendered to a Texas prison to begin a three-year sentence behind bars.

Baca, 77, arrived Tuesday at La Tuna Federal Correctional Facility, a low-security prison outside El Paso, according to a representative from the facility. The beginning of his incarceration followed years of legal wrangling and was an ignominious coda for the career of a man who ran the country’s largest sheriff’s agency and was rewarded for encouraging educational initiatives inmates and addressed issues of homelessness and mental health.

The former sheriff, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, was sentenced in 2017 to three years in prison after a jury found that he had overseen the plan to interfere with the federal investigation into the detainee abuse in the county prison system and then lied to prosecutors about his role.

The conviction was confirmed by the United States’ 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last year, and in January the Supreme Court denied Baca’s long-standing request to have his case reconsidered. Baca remained free while his appeals were pending.

“While Sheriff Baca’s trial and conviction were filled with significant legal errors, Sheriff Baca approaches the sentence he will serve with the same humility and respect for the law that he demonstrated during his 50 years career in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, “said Nathan Hochman, his longtime defense lawyer.

Baca was the latest member of a group of sheriff’s department employees – from non-commissioned officers to Baca commanders – to be charged with playing a role in the 2011 scandal, which involved hiding an inmate who was a FBI informer and threatening to arrest the agent who directed the investigation. The 10 accused in the case have pleaded guilty or been sentenced, including former deputy sheriff Paul Tanaka, who was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury found out that he had helped lead the project. Several other deputies were found guilty of civil rights violations for beating detainees and prison visitors.

In 2014, while the ministry was plunged into the prison scandal, Baca resigned.

At trial, federal prosecutors focused on Baca’s efforts to obstruct the investigation. Prosecutors told jurors that, although Baca ceded the day-to-day management of the obstruction plot to Tanaka, he was briefed on its development and helped direct it as the county’s elected sheriff.

Prosecutors said the plan included the manipulation of potential witnesses in the federal investigation and the intimidation of an FBI agent working on the case.

In his final words to the jury, the lead attorney, Assistant U.S. Atty. Brandon Fox, condemned Baca as a cowardly king who chose to protect himself while sending pawns and other subordinates to do his “dirty work”.

Baca initially sought to plead guilty to a deal with prosecutors, but U.S. district judge Percy Anderson dismissed him as too lenient and said he would impose a harsher prison sentence than the entire deal. advocacy described. Baca and his lawyers continued the trial.

His lawyers argued that Baca never authorized wrongdoing and that there was no hard evidence linking him directly to the plan of obstruction.

Baca was almost victorious at the first trial, when all but one of the jury members wanted to find him not guilty. The only juror did not move and Anderson declared his trial void. For the second trial, prosecutors revised the case and Anderson issued a series of decisions that paralyzed the defense.

The conviction and jail term further tarnished Baca’s legacy of nearly five decades of service and diminished the reputation he once had as a law reformer.

Times writers Alex Wigglesworth and Joel Rubin contributed to this report.