Former LAPD officer convicted of murder outside of office in Pomona

A former LAPD officer who fled to Mexico for two months after killing and killing a man in central Pomona was found guilty of murder on Wednesday.

A jury deliberated for more than two days before convicting Henry Solis, 32, of a second degree murder for the murder of Salomé Rodriguez Jr. in 2015, according to the Los Angeles County Attorney’s Office.

Solis, a former Marine who served in Iraq, had spent nine months with the LAPD before being involved in a dispute with Rodriguez in a Pomona bar. Solis then pursued Rodriguez, a 23-year-old truck driver, and shot him several times.

Solis was the target of an international manhunt after authorities issued an arrest warrant against him. He fled to Mexico and was arrested two months later.

Solis’ lawyer Bradley Brunon told reporters on Wednesday that he was disappointed with the result.

“Henry Solis is a good person. He spent years serving the country honorably [and would have made a great peace officer, ”said Brunon. “Unfortunately, this event occurred and derailed his plans … We felt that the evidence did not support a conviction for murder – perhaps manslaughter on the basis of a theory of provocation or of ‘imperfect self-defense. [The] jury disagreed. “

The victim’s mother, Lidia Rodriguez, told KABC-TV Channel 7 that she was also disappointed, hoping for a conviction for first degree murder.

“We prayed and we believed in God and Junior,” she said. “Today I prayed to him and the Virgin Mary, and that was good news.”

Solis faces 40 years in prison for life. He is expected to be sentenced on March 11.

The city’s news service and former Times editor Kate Mather contributed to the report.