Former details editor Dan Peres about his new addiction memorandum and life in old media

I also imagine that they have taught you how to be in the world of media and fashion.

They did that. The biggest takeaway I had was not to confuse friendships with interesting coverage, right? To understand that people really wanted coverage and that even though they were kind to me and generous, and maybe some of the stupid things I said, at the end of the day, they wanted coverage. And in the end I was a journalist.

There are legendary stories about John Fairchild, or even Patrick McCarthy, who have huge quarrels with fashion designers, some that have lasted for years. I sat down with Pierre Cardin once when I lived in Paris. We ate lunch on his boat that he owned. John Fairchild was still alive. [Cardin] said, “Why does John love me so much?” Now it took me a minute to figure out who he was talking about, because I had only designated John Fairchild as Mr. Fairchild. Once I could get that going, I thought: I don’t know. I finally had lunch a few weeks later with Mr. Fairchild said, “Pierre Cardin wants to know why you hate him?” Mr. Fairchild just laughed and said, “There is no reason!”

These guys taught me that friendships are friendships, and real relationships are real. they are exactly that. But these people would even keep a close eye on people who thought they were friends.

You write that celebrities like to talk to you. Even if you were a party reporter at WWD, you write, celebrities would visit you on the press line. What is the best question to ask for a celebrity?

Well, listen, it depends. They must be play, right? For me, [it’s about] just trying to communicate with people at a normal level. You must remember that when I was sent to Paris, I knew very, very, very little about fashion. I would have conversations with designers and I would do my best to deliberately talk about fashion with them. That’s one thing they talk about all day long when they are in their studios. It is the only thing that most journalists are concerned about. Here I was talking to them about their diet, or their place of residence, or whatever it was.

I think they liked that, and thought it was just a nice little break from the norm. I was not the man they sent to tell a story about silhouettes and material choice; I was the man they sent to get a more human image of what was going on, just because I wasn’t really able or interested in talking about fashion with them.

There is a feeling throughout the book that many of your bad decisions are motivated by this fatalistic mix of insecurity and recklessness, which seems to me a very masculine mystery. I wondered, did you feel that this combination, which was clearly quite toxic, was somehow enhanced by the fact that you made a men’s magazine? Do you ever wonder if the thought that you would be a man all the time has exacerbated your worst inclinations?

You know, that’s hard to answer. I think if you look at the type of men’s magazine that we made, it wasn’t your typical chest-pounding, alpha-type magazine. It was actually the exact opposite. So I don’t think so, at least not on the surface. Everything is possible.

I think this tug of war between deep, deep, Grand Canyon-deeply insecure, and also having an ego, is just part of this addicted brain, if you want. I personally did not have a very strong understanding or no understanding of who I was. Not as an editor, not as a media person, but really as a person. I had always felt this emptiness, I had always felt that I didn’t belong, so I reached out for shiny objects, this sexy career, celebrities and famous fashion designers, and that became my world. It looked a bit like a plaster, right?