A former conservative candidate and “prominent” party member who threatened to “beat up” Labor MP Yvette Cooper has been imprisoned.

Joshua Spencer, 25, described Mrs. Cooper as a “whore” before saying, “I’m already hurting her, it’s amazing what crack heads will do for £ 100.”

The hair-raising warning was issued during a heated political debate with a friend via social media, Leeds Magistrates Court heard today (before).

Sentencing, district court judge Marie Mallon described the crime as “particularly serious”.

She gave Spencer, who walked to the local office last year, a custodial sentence and gave him a restraining order that forbade him from contacting Mrs. Cooper for ten years.

In a victim statement read to the court, Ms. Cooper said that the threat had caused her “stress,” where intimidation and violence have no place in our politics.

She also referred to her ‘friend’ Jo Cox, who was shot and killed by an extreme right-wing extremist in 2016.

The court heard that Spencer made the threat on April 11, while debating with a friend he had previously met on a dating site.

His message to Paul Ratcliffe was: “She (Mrs. Cooper) will pay. I’m already hurting her, it’s amazing what crackheads will do for £ 100.

“I’m going to beat her up.”

Attorney Susannah Proctor told the court that Mr. Ratcliffe immediately blocked Spencer and reported the message to the local MP Hillary Benn office.

An employment officer then forwarded the information to Mrs. Cooper’s office, who became aware of the incident during a meeting about the safety of MPs.

A police report was filed and Spencer was arrested and interrogated by officers on April 22.

The court heard Spencer publicly campaigning in the 2019 General Election alongside the conservative candidate and attended the general election in December 2019 as a representative of the conservative party.

In a read-out statement before the court, Yvette Cooper said: “As a result of his political role, he will have known my movements for campaign events such as hustings and the census.

“My office had to inform the police of every event he might have attended, including the general election count, because we had no idea if and what kind of threat he might pose.”

Spencer pleaded guilty to sending malicious communication during a previous trial; Mrs. Cooper said, however, that he had shown “no remorse”.

Her statement went on: “As far as I know, he never apologized or regretted the threatening communication he sent, nor did I see anything to show that he acknowledged the seriousness of his actions.

“He has continued to email my office since the investigation and also since he was accused of the crime.”

She added: “Disagreement and debate are a healthy part of our policy. But violent threats, intimidation and abuse, online or offline, undermine our democracy.

“MPs across the country, especially female MPs, have unfortunately become accustomed to a constant stream of online abuse and threats from a small number of people, often at the extreme edge of politics.

“But this behavior is not normal and we should never treat it that way.”

Mrs. Cooper said that Spencer, who lives in her constituency of Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, has kept in touch with her office on a “regular” basis.

She described him as an “active member of the local conservative party” and “prominent in regular local politics”.

The court heard that Spencer, who is unemployed, was organizing a “hostile” demonstration outside Mrs. Cooper’s constituency in June last year.

In the aftermath of that event, the MP tweeted that it had to be ‘burned’ by the crowd.

It was heard that one of MP’s advisers, Jade Botterill, gave up her job due to the constant abuse she and her colleagues received from people with opposing political beliefs.

In an impact statement from the public prosecutor, Miss Botterill said that she had nightmares about Mrs. Cooper who was being attacked and that she was “constantly on the alert.”

Spencer appeared in court today in a dark suit and a dark tie next to his lawyer Sheik Amin.

Amin told the district judge that his client was “very sorry” for what he had done and that he suffers from various psychological problems.

He found himself in a particularly difficult place on April 11 and had suicidal thoughts, the court heard.

The defense lawyer read a character reference from MP Andrea Jenkyns, who knows Spencer and said she was “stunned” to hear what he was doing.

Before he was taken to the cells, Spencer said, “I’m very sorry for any upset, I’m really sorry.”