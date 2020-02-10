Former Brexit secretary could refrain from leaving office to become Minister of the Environment Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Stephen Barclay speaks in a pub with Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin. Photo: Stephen Barclay / Twitter.

The former Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay is tipped to take on the role of environment secretary after the cabinet’s upcoming reshuffle.

Barclay is said to receive £ 17,000 (about a quarter of his ministerial salary) when the ministry left the European Union on January 31.

But the former Brexit secretary, who first took up his post after Dominic Raab resigned in November 2018, could pay according to the rules of the cabinet if he took on a new government task within three weeks after the dismissal.

A prime minister spokesman confirmed the payout by telling journalists: “All ministers have the right to pay when they resign as usual. It is clear to individuals what they choose to do.”

However, the former minister is expected to return to the cabinet in the coming days after successful negotiations with the EU on the withdrawal agreement.

The Huffington Post reports that he is likely to replace Theresa Villiers at DEFRA, “with his knowledge of Brexit details that is likely to prove valuable in the department most affected.”

Villiers was one of a number of female ministers who may lose their job in the latest reshuffle of the cabinet.

Others that can be relegated or fired include Liz Truss, Therese Coffey and Andrea Leadsom.

