Former Brexit Party candidate invents wheelie bin construction for homeless people to sleep in Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

Peter Dawe, a former candidate for the Brexit party for Cambridge. Photo: Archant.

Archant

Advertisement

A former candidate from the Brexit party, multi-millionaire and entrepreneur, has developed a new invention with the help of two trash cans that he claims help the homeless at night.

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

Peter Dawe, from Ely, proposes a ‘sleep capsule’ consisting of two red wheelie boxes with a hinge that can be put together so that someone can lie down.

The Brexiteer, who lost his down payment in the last election when he won only 1.9% of the votes in Cambridge, bought a farm in Norfolk last year where 100 people can pay to live in safety if there is an apocalypse.

The farm can cost anywhere between £ 10,000 and £ 100,000 per person per year for each person to stay there.

Dawe’s latest invention, which costs £ 100, was made after he discovered how “comfortable” it was while in a trash can to develop a prototype for a car.

“I was really happy,” he said to the mirror.

“It was absolutely more comfortable than sleeping on the floor in a tent. It was completely draft-proof, in fact it is storm-proof.

“It is really cozy, comfortable and dry.”

The idea to invent the ‘bin pod’ came shortly after he saw homeless people on television.

He said, “I saw rugged sleepers on television complaining that they were kicked and angry. Lying on the street in a sleeping bag, you are very vulnerable.”

He added that the invention believes that some think it is a great idea and others “shocked” by the suggestion.

Social media users were angry about the attempt to cash the homeless.

Labor MP David Lammy tweeted: “Multi-millionaire former candidate of the Brexit party who told homeless people to sleep in sleeping troughs. I myself have a radical idea. What about the government that provides rough sleepers with social housing instead? “

“So this Brexit candidate actually says that homeless people should go in the trash?” another asked.

Others suggested that a tent could be a cheaper option – and perhaps more practical.

]]>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

]]>

. [TagsToTranslate] General