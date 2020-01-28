Advertisement

A former alcoholic who almost died of liver damage has changed his life by becoming vegan.

Aaron Calder drank alcohol after being hospitalized for liver disease that caused him to vomit blood. However, he only got well after two years when, according to a Netflix documentary, he started an herbal diet.

His drinking had damaged his liver so badly that his veins were blocked and burst into his mouth as he slept.

Aaron survived the ordeal and stopped drinking immediately after the doctors told him another drop would kill him.

But two years after walking, sober tests showed that Aaron’s liver was still in terrible shape.

Credit; SWNS

Aaron watched a Netflix diet documentary titled “Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead” and then switched to a vegan diet that wonderfully improved his health.

Aaron, 40, said: “A fibroscan that measures the inflammation of my liver came in at 75 – the worst possible result.

“But just a few months after the vegan diet was introduced, my value had dropped by almost half to 39 and my liver seemed to be functioning normally. I couldn’t believe it, nor could my doctor. “

Aaron started drinking alcohol excesses as a teenager and became addicted to alcohol in order to recover from work and strengthen his social self-confidence.

Seven years ago, at the age of 33, he was taken to the intensive care unit and kept in the hospital for two weeks.

cirrhosis

He had two blood transfusions and was treated for kidney infection, malnutrition, gout, and cirrhosis of the liver.

Aaron said, “My liver was so badly damaged that it couldn’t cope with the blood flow. The blood accumulated, which caused seven veins to burst in my throat.”

He added: “The doctors told me I was very lucky to be alive and said if I drank again I would die. But I haven’t touched it since I was admitted to the hospital – not a drop. “

Aaron from Brighton, East Sussex, has been regularly tested for cirrhosis of the liver when scar tissue from a liver that is often inflamed by alcohol abuse replaces normal liver tissue.

Two years after Aaron stopped drinking alcohol in 2013, his liver inflammation score was still the worst.

The former supermarket worker watched a Netflix documentary titled “Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead” that recorded the experiences of an overweight man who had been on a fruit and vegetable diet for 60 days to improve his health.

Aaron said, “I was skeptical at first. As a vegetarian, I was sure that I needed eggs for protein and milk for calcium.

“But I opted for a vegan diet and noticed a massive improvement in my health.”

Just a few months after Aaron took over the plant-based diet and switched to wholegrain ingredients, he returned to the hospital for another liver scan.

He said: “The results alone showed that my liver is functioning normally. My cholesterol and blood pressure were also perfect. “

But Aaron was surprised at how reluctant the doctor was to veganism, even after seeing its benefits firsthand.

Credit; SWNS

Vegan diet

Aaron added, “My doctor immediately saw how good I looked when I entered. However, he did not recommend a vegan diet because he believed that there was a lack of vital nutrients. I could not believe it since I have been Change improved. “

Aaron is now a full-time food blogger and regularly publishes his herbal recipes on Instagram.

He said, “People think vegan is strict, but I actually eat a lot and still enjoy vegan burgers, fries, and chocolate cakes. But I trade butter, white flour and sugar for avocado oil, whole grain flour and maple syrup. “

Aaron returned for further testing in March last year and for the first time, the fatty deposits in his liver were completely eliminated.

He said: “The vegan diet has played a huge role in my recovery. It gave the body a chance to heal. When I stopped drinking, my liver did not improve significantly. It wasn’t until I took the vegan diet that my results started to improve.

“I now enjoy my job as a food blogger. I swapped my alcohol addiction to prepare really good food. “

