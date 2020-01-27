Advertisement

DENVER – The Denver medical examiner’s office has identified the victim of an alleged domestic violence homicide as 38-year-old Karen Morales.

On the night of January 23, Denver police responded to a residence near South University Boulevard and East Harvard Avenue.

According to the police, when they arrived at the home, the officers and rescuers observed damaged furniture and apparent blood spatter throughout the residence.

They then discovered Morales lying unanswered on an air mattress in a bedroom. She had a laceration on her forehead and bruises and abrasions on her face and head.

A black belt was wrapped around his arms and passed through his chest, police said.

Police say 38-year-old Thomas Garcia is under investigation for first degree murder in connection with the death of Morales.

The medical examiner’s office said the cause and mode of death were pending investigation.

