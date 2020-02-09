Advertisement

When the number of Coronavrius fatalities in China exceeded 800, the aviation authority imposed restrictions on foreigners from the world’s second largest economy.

Foreigners who entered China on or after January 15 are not allowed to enter India, as mentioned in a circular from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“Foreigners who were in China on or after January 15, 2020 are not permitted to enter India from the air, land or seaport, including the India-Nepal, India-Bhutan, India-Bangladesh or India-Myanmar land borders . ” DGCA said.

The aviation authority also said that all visas issued to Chinese nationals prior to February 5 were suspended. The worldwide spread of the corona virus has killed 813 people and infected more than 37,500 people worldwide, according to The Viral Outbreak. It has been reported in 24 countries worldwide, including India.

However, the regulator also clarified that the visa restrictions do not apply to airline crews. During the global outbreak, several airlines, including IndiGo and AirIndia, stopped all flights between the two countries.

The central government had previously recommended special controls for passengers at all 21 airports, international seaports and border crossings.

So far, 1,636 flights and 1,776,703 passengers have been checked at all airports in the country, the Ministry of Health said. India has reported three positive cases of novel Kerala corona virus.

The Department of Health is extending support to states or UTs to combat the situation caused by the novel corona virus.

