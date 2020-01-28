Foreigners prepare for the flight while the Chinese virus toll rises to 106

Advertisement

WUHAN, China – The United States and other countries are racing to get their citizens out of the closed Chinese city at zero from a virus epidemic on Tuesday, when the death toll rose to 106 and the number of confirmed infections doubled to more than 4,500.

The deadly virus, which experts believe was born last month from a wildlife market in the city of Wuhan, has caused a desperate Chinese containment effort after spreading nationwide and to more than a dozen other countries.

The government has closed Wuhan and other cities in central Hubei province, trapping more than 50 million people, including thousands of foreigners, in an attempt to control the virus as the new lunar holiday takes place.

While those trapped in Wuhan are becoming more and more anxious, governments have made efforts to find ways to get their citizens safe from the 11 million city.

The United States, France and Japan, among others, have announced plans for air transport, but the evacuations have yet to take place almost a week after the closure.

A chartered American flight was scheduled to leave Wuhan on Tuesday with consular staff and some American citizens. (READ: “Novel coronavirus” or 2019 nCoV: what we know so far)

But the Foreign Ministry said it was postponed until Wednesday for no reason.

France has also said it intends to fly its citizens out of town in the middle of this week, and Japan has similar plans.

Several other countries also worked to repatriate their people, while Germany said it would consider this.

The virus can be transmitted between people, although scientists still have to determine how contagious it is and exactly how it is spread.

In bidding to prevent large numbers of people from coming into close contact with each other, China has imposed strict transport restrictions in other parts of the country.

It has extended the national holiday of the lunar new year to next week.

The Ministry of Education on Tuesday also said that the spring semester for schools and universities would be postponed nationally without giving a resumption.

The death toll is rising

Despite the unprecedented measures, the virus shows few signs of delay.

The National Health Commission said Tuesday that 26 new deaths occurred in the previous 24 hours, bringing the national total to 106.

Confirmed infections in China have also risen to 4,515, according to Monday, against 2,744.

According to the committee, nearly 7,000 cases were still suspected and awaiting confirmation.

The virus has also spread throughout the world.

The first infections were confirmed in Germany, Canada and Sri Lanka on Monday.

The fear of inclusion was reinforced on Sunday when the mayor of Wuhan, wearing a medical mask, revealed at a press conference that five million people had left the city for other parts of the country during the massive travel speed that preceded the New Year’s holiday.

President Donald Trump said the United States has provided Beijing with “all the help it needs” in fighting the virus.

But the United States, Turkey, and Germany were among the nations that urged their citizens to “reconsider” all journeys to China.

Malaysia banned visitors from Hubei on Monday.

Landlocked Mongolia – which is highly dependent on trade with China – took the drastic step of closing the border with its huge neighbor for cars.

Mongolia also canceled classes until March 2 and suspended large public gatherings.

Desperate efforts

Medical facilities are overwhelmed in Wuhan, which has almost become a ghost town.

China has deployed hundreds of military doctors to relieve pressure and has started building two hospitals with the aim of completing them in just 10 days.

AFP reporters saw hundreds of mask-wearing workers struggling around the clock to assemble one of the pre-fab hospitals.

Construction started only a few days ago, but the outline of a floor was already taking shape and electrical switch panels were on Monday.

“We have to work quickly to combat the epidemic,” an employee in his thirties who refused to give his name told AFP.

Stressed residents of Wuhan who live under quarantine expressed their fear of health and the declining supply at home.

“I worry more every day,” Quang Duy, a 32-year-old Vietnamese master’s student in Wuhan, told AFP.

Fighting spirit

But the people of Wuhan, who have a reputation for resilience in China, tried to project a fighting spirit.

Quarantined residents shouted “Go Wuhan” from their windows, according to videos posted online.

A building illuminates the night sky late on Monday with those words in red.

The World Health Organization stopped last week shortly after the outbreak declared a global emergency, which could have led to a more aggressive international response such as travel restrictions.

But the WHO admitted on Monday that he made a mistake by initially judging the global threat of the virus as “moderate” by publishing an update late on Sunday to say that the risk was actually “high on a global level.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus traveled to Beijing this week to meet with Chinese officials to coordinate the crisis. – Rappler.com

