Foreign tourist in Camiguin is testing negative for new corona virus

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A foreign tourist who came to visit Camiguin Island was acquitted from the Department of Health (DOH) in North Mindanao of suspected new corona virus.

Gretchen Cabalang, provincial health officer III and head of the Camiguin General Hospital said in a statement that the foreigner tested negative for the new corona virus from Wuhan, China.

“The provincial government of Camiguin assures the public that there is no case of the new corona virus on the island (from) January 27,” said Cabalang.

The virus has claimed 81 lives since Monday, January 27, and has spread throughout China and the rest of the world.

“The provincial government of Camiguin has and will always remain meticulous when it comes to public health disease. Thorough and strict supervision has been made to ensure that all Camiguingnons and our guests are safe,” Cabalang said.

“The person being investigated for the new coronavirus is actually a product of such strict surveillance. So after receiving a report, the province immediately coordinated with DOH Region 10 and a team was sent last week and a test was done immediately,” Cabalang added.

Cabalang said the person examined tested negative for the virus. Authorities did not mention the patient.

“He is stable and is scheduled to be (discharged) from Camiguin General Hospital today. We want to assure the general public that we will continue to strictly follow the person, his traveling companions and every tourist who arrives in the province,” she said.

Camiguin Governor Jurdin Jesus Romualdo also confirmed that the person suspected of being infected tested negative for the virus and recovered from his symptoms.

“The province has established mandatory protocols to monitor and guarantee the possible introduction into our territory,” said Romualdo.

The governor said the province also controls around 106 Chinese tourists who are in Camiguin, including those from China.

The DOH is currently investigating 11 cases of possible new corona virus across the country. – Rappler.com

