New Delhi: Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a series of meetings with the envoys of some of India’s key neighbors – China, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Maldives – in New Delhi on Friday to deepen his first such interactions since taking office last month and collaboration.

When he met Sun Weidong in China, Shringla “asked the Chinese authorities to ensure that Indian students who had to return from China due to the outbreak of the (corona virus) did not suffer academically because they were going to their universities in China return would be delayed due to the ongoing outbreak, “said a government statement.

Shringla expressed India’s “sincere appreciation” for facilitating the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan, the epicenter of the Corona virus outbreak in China. Last weekend, India flew 647 of its nationals and seven Maldives from Wuhan on two Air India flights: 638 deaths and more than 31,000 Corona virus infections have been reported in China and other countries to date.

Regarding the travel advice issued by India Shringla, the ambassador assured that there is no travel ban for Chinese or other Chinese residents in mainland China to India, “the statement said. The notice related to India’s cancellation of e-visas and normal visas Chinese nationals and mainland residents earlier this week.

The Chinese ambassador informed Shringla about the measures taken by Beijing to combat the outbreak. For his part, Shringla said that “the Indian people and government are ready to help China and do whatever it takes to meet this challenge,” the statement said.

Sun and Shringla also discussed activities planned to mark the 70th anniversary of India-China diplomatic relations. “While some of the planned activities could be delayed, the two sides should work together to ensure that we are able to carry out as many activities as possible once the situation returns to normal,” the statement said commemorating 70 years diplomatic relations with both countries and organization of a series of 70 events in China and India.

FS @harshvshringla met Amb Sun Weidong @China_Amb_India and discussed questions about our bilateral relations, including events to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations. FS conveyed appreciation to the Chinese government. for facilitating the evacuation of Indians from Wuhan, “said Indian State Department spokesman Raveesh Kumar in a Twitter post.

In his meeting with Muhammad Imran, Bangladesh’s envoy to India, Shringla “was pleased with the qualitative change in bilateral relations in recent years and underlined the highest importance India attaches to Bangladesh in accordance with its neighborhood policy,” the statement said.

Shringla, India’s envoy for Dhaka in 2016-19, said India is looking forward to joining forces to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s 17th March and the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Bangladesh remember relationships between the two sides in 2021 “appropriately”.

Shringla also held talks with Nilamber Acharya, Nepal’s ambassador to India. The meeting, which was “the first formal” interaction between the two, was in line with the Indian Government’s Neighborhood First policy and shows the priority India attaches to its close and multifaceted relationship with Nepal, the government statement said ,

Both expressed satisfaction with the positive development of relationships with “frequent political exchanges and interactions at the highest level and the rapid implementation of important connectivity and infrastructure projects for bilateral cooperation”. Shringla underlined India’s commitment to continuing relationships based on mutual trust and benefit, “it said.

In his meeting with Aishath Mohamed Didi, the outgoing High Commissioner of the Maldives, Shringla was pleased with the “positive change in bilateral relations in the past fourteen months since President (Ibrahim Mohammed) Solih came to power” Secretary emphasized the special importance , which the Maldives take in India’s “neighborhood policy”, which he believes is consistent with the Maldives’ “India policy”. He congratulated the Maldives on their recent readmission to the Commonwealth Group.

