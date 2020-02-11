Foreign direct investment falls 30% from January to November 2019

Advertisement

Foreign direct investment recorded higher inflows in November, but these are not enough to increase the figure for the 11-month period of the previous year as the global economic slowdown unsettles investors

Published on February 11, 2020 at 8:46 am

Updated February 11, 2020 at 8:46 am

Advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Foreign direct investment recorded net inflows in November 2019, but was not enough to raise the bleak figure for the 11-month period of the previous year.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced on Monday February 10 that foreign direct investment had net inflows of $ 623 million in November, an increase of 14.6% from $ 543 million in the same month a year 2018 corresponds. (READ: (ANALYSIS) The actual foreign direct investment score)

The majority of the equity placements in the month under review came mainly from the United States, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. The investments mainly flowed into the finance and insurance sectors as well as the real estate sector.

Foreign direct investment in November was only the third month in 2019 with an annual increase.

From January to November 2019, foreign direct investment was $ 6.4 billion, 30% less than the $ 9.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2018. The BSP attributed the decline to subdued investor confidence due to a global slowdown.

The placement of equity in the eleven-month period was largely from Japan, the United States, Singapore, China and South Korea. These were mainly invested in finance and insurance, real estate and manufacturing.

Direct investments are investments in which foreign companies have direct control over companies operating in the Philippines and are involved in day-to-day business. This is more desirable than portfolio investment or “hot money”, as foreign direct investment brings not only money but also knowledge, skills and technology. – Rappler.com