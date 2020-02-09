Forecasts for the Oscars 2020 - Who will win the Oscars 2020?

Dia DipasupilGetty Images
It’s Oscars Sunday, the culmination of two months of Hollywood backpatting and structural gatekeeping. Tonight, the film academy has to grapple with a show without a host, widespread criticism for its mostly white nominees, and the shadow of last night’s Independent Spirit Awards, which were awarded to truly innovative – and even better – films than the academy was nominated for. With expectations already tempered, you can look forward to:
best picture
- Ford vs. Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- joker
- Little woman
- Marriage history
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- 1917
- parasite
What should win: Parasite is the only logical choice. As Candice Frederick put it for ELLE.com: “When we talk about last year’s best-made film – which I think should be the” best film “category – we don’t have to look anywhere else.”
What will win: This is a very tight race, and 1917 and Parasite both have a 50 percent chance. Unfortunately in 1917 the slightest edge should have, because Parasite is a lock on International Feature. In that case, Bong Joon-Ho will likely take director Oscar home with him.
Best director
- Bong Joon-Ho, parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Who should win: In a perfect world, a film like Parasite takes the director and picture home.
Who will win: This will likely go to Bong, but if Parasite miraculously lands Best Picture, Mendes will almost certainly be the director.
Best actress
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
- Saoirse Ronan, little women
- Charlize Theron, bomb
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Who should win: No disrespect to Renée Zellweger, who is indeed fantastic as Judy Garland. But this has been one of the most boring price seasons in the recent past. It is no fun knowing exactly who will take the statue home in advance, and it is particularly daunting when there is no real competition in the rest of the category. The academy beat Awkwafina, who delivered The Farewell, the only real competition for Zellweger.
Who will win: Zellweger won every major award before the Academy Awards, and tonight it will be no different.
Best actor
- Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage History
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Who should win: This category opted for safe decisions on many extraordinary appearances, including Eddie Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name and Robert Pattinson in The Lighthouse. If the academy wants to correct the wrong and honor originality, Oscar Antonio Banderas is awarded as an unfortunate director in Pedro Almodóvar’s great film Pain and Glory.
Who will win: Arthur Fleck of Joaquin Phoenix cleaned up this year and the actor will likely be the second to win an Oscar for playing the Joker. (Heath Ledger posthumously won the supporting actor for The Dark Knight in 2009.)
The best supporting actress
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern, marriage history
- Scarlett Johannson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, little women
- Margot Robbie, bomb
Who should win: There are some really outrageous snubs in this category too, including Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers and Zhao Shuzhen’s outstanding performance as Nai Nai in The Farewell. Frankly, none of the nominees stand out here, but Florence Pugh has the slightest advantage for her dedicated screen presence.
Who will win: Just like the other acting categories, this is a castle, this time for Laura Dern.
Best supporting actor
- Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, the Irishman
- Joe Pesci, the Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Who should win: Here is a category that I couldn’t care less about; None of these performances is particularly inspired. If I were the only member of the Academy, I would give it to Kevin Garnett for his outstanding acting debut in Uncut Gems. If I have to choose from the five above, it is Joe Pesci, the bright spot in the infinite viewing experience, that is Irish.
Who will win: This is Brad Pitt’s price he has to lose and he won’t.
Custom screenplay
- Irishman Steven Zaillian; based on the book I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
- Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi; based on the novel Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
- Joker, Todd Phillips and Scott Silver; based on characters from Bill Finger, Bob Kane and Jerry Robinson
- Little women, Greta Gerwig; based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott
- The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten; based on his play The Pope
What should win: Greta Gerwig revived an American classic without compromising the integrity of the source material. Little Women is the obvious choice.
What will win: Inexplicably, Jojo Rabbit – an unforgettable film with serious sound problems – was the front runner after the WGA Awards last weekend.
Original screenplay
- Knife out, Rian Johnson
- Marriage story, Noah Baumbach
- 1917 Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once upon a time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won
What should win: Knives Out received a well-deserved nomination for his clever ode to Clue and Agatha Christie novels, but Bong and co-author Han Jin-Won are once again unprecedented for their tight, witty thriller.
What will win: Parasite’s WGA victory also gives him the decisive advantage here.
