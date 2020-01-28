Forecast: Dry before another chance of snow on Wednesday

Advertisement

DENVER – Our snow-free streak ended on Monday when the DIA measured 0.5 inches of snow. 29 full days had passed since our last measurable snowfall.

Today is a dry day across the state. Sun in Denver, 47 degrees high.

The mountains remain dry today, the peaks will be in the 20s and 30s.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday with 1-4 inches of snow in the mountains. Another snowfall arrives Thursday, 1-4 inches of extra snow.

Denver could be swept by a shower of snow Wednesday evening and again Thursday morning and evening. Perhaps a 0.5 inch snow buildup, with rapid melting.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday significantly drier. The peaks reach 50-60 degrees Friday and Saturday. Sunday is even hotter with the mid-60s on the Front Range.

Snow and colder temperatures are possible Monday through Tuesday next week.

