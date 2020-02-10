Advertisement

Donald Sylvester made history by winning his first Oscar for best sound for the film “Ford v Ferrari”. At the glittering gala that is taking place, the sound engineer thanked his wife when he accepted the award.

“She gave up her career for me to continue my career,” said Sylvester. In the meantime, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson won the award for best sound mixing for the first world war drama “1917”.

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards is currently taking place at the Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Find out about the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new noon apps for Android and iOS to get the latest updates

This story was sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day assumes no responsibility or liability for the reliability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day Management / mid-day.com reserves the sole right to change, delete, or remove the content at its own discretion, for any reason