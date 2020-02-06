Force Review Board approves Aurora officers involved in clashes; Department gets new body cam holsters

Advertisement

AURORA, Colorado. – An Aurora Police Department control panel found that officers involved in a hard fight with a man who later died “acted in accordance with the agency’s policies and tactics.

“The officials on that day did exactly what we trained them to do,” said Vanessa Wilson, Aurora temporary police chief, who was not on the review committee.

The police said they held Elijah McClain, 23, with the carotid, which could cause him to temporarily lose consciousness during the fight.

One officer alleged that McClain tried to grab another official’s gun after confronting McClain with a black ski mask as he walked down the street. After the argument, a paramedic injected McClain with the sedative ketamine, and a few moments later McClain died of a cardiac arrest.

He died a few days later.

A coroner could not rule out the carotid artery, including ketamine, as a possible contributor to McClain’s death.

“(The officers) used the tactics we are training. If someone feels that someone is reaching for their gun, they have to react to stop it or stop it, “said Wilson,” but I’m not done investigating. I’m not done looking at things we can do differently in the future. “

Fourteen people were on the Armed Forces Review Committee, including a department head, a commander, three lieutenants, five sergeants, and four police officers.

Wilson said the city of Aurora would conduct a second investigation into the incident to check the logs of both the police and fire departments.

She said Eric Daigle, a nationally experienced lawyer who works in cases of police misconduct and civil rights, would lead the effort. Two citizens will also take part in the review.

“We look at both the fire department and the police – how do we communicate when we have a suspect who has a medical problem? How do we communicate with each other? How do we progress in the future? So we’re going to do this review, ”said Wilson.

Wilson informed the FOX31 problem-solvers that the Aurora police department received new body-worn camera holsters last month after department heads expressed concern that the cameras had dropped off officials’ uniforms.

The three officers involved in the McClain dispute said their body cameras fell off during the fight.

Alert me