Vicky Kaushal is in no mood to talk about the rumored love for women Katrina Kaif. The actor allegedly said he wanted to remain a mother so as not to make more theories about her credible. We all know that he and Kat are good friends, or should we say something special?

At the same time, he doesn’t want to lie. By not saying much, he says a lot. Given that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, Kaushal describes being in love as the “best feeling”. Just say it, Kaushal.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon appear in a new avatar in a horror film, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The film is Karan Johar’s first horror film production after his 2005 film Kaal. Vicky had told IANS: “Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and I are very afraid of horror films. The only person on the team who is enthusiastic about horror films is our director Thank God, Bhanu Pratap Singh likes horror films. He watches them and that’s how he made the film. “

Bhoot Part One: Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana can also be seen on the Haunted Ship. The film tells the story of a couple on an abandoned ship statically lying on the beach. The film will be released on February 21, 2020.

