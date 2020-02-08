Advertisement

When Tory England greeted Roger Scruton’s death with genuine mourning, I did not notice that the philosopher had betrayed all the good things about him. It was not the time to show how he lectured on the brave man of the 1980s, who had opposed the Soviet dictatorship in Eastern Europe by giving dissidents who were studying at Prague underground universities, to the 2019 reduced figure that accepted “Honors” from Viktor Orbán, who is eager to transform his corner of Eastern Europe into a corrupt, ethnonationalist dictatorship.

Courtesy is both a curse and a courtesy. Scruton’s journey from the enemy to the courtier of tyranny was led by Western conservatism. Respect for the friends and relatives of the dead shouldn’t stop you from showing where they could lead the rest of us. Nor should it stop you from realizing that Hungary is Venezuela’s new right, the dark endpoint of its twisted logic.

It wants to intimidate or lift independent controls on power – and before I go any further, for balance, I should add that everything I say about the new law applies to the Corbynite left. Boris Johnson threatens the future of the BBC. Perhaps he won’t start the process of abolishing a free on-site universal service, but he knows, as all political thugs know, that a bit of fear in the BBC news goes a long way and will push his managers to play nicely with the ruling party. Johnson then limited Whitehall briefings to preferred political correspondents. He runs the language police, which he regrets when practiced by the intolerant left by calling on officials to hide the bitter realities of Brexit in a fog.

Advertisement

In his Orwellian Whitehall, diplomats have to describe a “trade relationship with the EU as with Australia” rather than a “no-deal Brexit”. You must never allow Australia to have a free trade agreement with the EU. A “trade relationship with the EU like Australia” is therefore a no-deal Brexit. The survivors are often accused of being stupid. As you can see, Johnson thinks they’re the bigger fools.

In Hungary the train rolled further down. The Hungarian equivalents of the BBC are only propaganda for Orbán’s Fidesz party. In 2018, 476 press and radio stations were offered free of charge to a government-related conglomerate, the Central European Press and Media Foundation, by their Fidesz-friendly owners. In return, the favor should be associated with favors. Transparency International reports that Hungary is now one of the most corrupt countries in Europe: a country where no back is left.

The threat to freedom of expression and the press has not stopped Scruton from complimenting Orbán on preserving Hungary’s national identity. Or Tim Montgomerie, former Johnson advisor, who can now best be described as a Tory social media influencer, who praises Hungary’s “interesting early thinking” about “the limits of liberalism” and points out that Orbán and Johnson have a lot in common to have. Or the conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski, who joined a conference in Rome last week with Orbán, Spanish Francoists and various French and Italian right-wing radicals.

Politicians everywhere are learning that old morals no longer apply

Race and power are interwoven. When talking about “Christian Europe” or “Christian traditions”, the black Pentecostal churches in the city centers are not taken into account. Christianity has become synonymous with “white”. When Orbán speaks of the defense of “Christian Europe”, he does not defend religious dogma – only 15% of Hungarians go to church every week. Instead, he advocates a modern version of the fascist conspiracy theory.

In its infinite malice, Orbán explains, the Jewish financier George Soros has the supernatural power to destroy Christian Europe by flooding it with Muslim migrants. Soros’ “mafia-like networks” are everywhere and work tirelessly to exterminate white Christianity. This is the man Scruton humiliated before and whom Montgomerie and Kawczynski admire. This is the man that the European People’s Party, an alliance of supposedly moderate conservatives, cannot exclude. This is the term for law, unless authentic moderate conservatives define the limits of conservatism and banish those who cross them.

They do nothing because the dynamism in conservative politics is with their opponents. Johnson, Orbán and Trump feel like the future and the old Tories and Christian Democrats from yesterday. Trump’s America, where white voters’ fears that they will become a minority in their own country could be handled by a savvy agitator, can be an extreme case. But politicians everywhere are learning that old morals no longer apply. The cynical wisdom that politicians, for example, always lie was once a lie itself.

Jonathan Portes, who worked as a senior official from 1987 to 2011, told me he and his colleagues would warn ministers that they would be exposed by the media and parliament if they were lying and never recovering from shame. Johnson shows that there is no shame in times of extremes. He can lie that Brexit brings £ 350m a week to the NHS, or deny that it sets a border in the Irish Sea, and his supporters simply don’t care.

One could say that in elected dictatorships the state cleans up the civil service and the judiciary, controls the media and Britain has not yet reached this point. However, pay attention to the direction of travel instead of looking at the terminus. Johnson has suspended parliament and freed his party from divergent pro-European votes. Attacks on the independence of the judiciary and civil service are now standard for a right that cannot tolerate restrictions.

Britain is not Hungary. But if you want to keep your country from moving in that direction, isn’t it more effective to strike back at the first sign of danger than to wait until it’s too late? • Nick Cohen is an Observer columnist