For people evacuated to China, coronavirus quarantine zones are at home for now

Hundreds of Americans fleeing the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan, China, have arrived at three California military bases.

Travelers are subject to a 14-day federal quarantine – the virus’s incubation period – by order of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The quarantine order, the CDC’s first in 50 years, has forced the creation of new communities on the bases that try to accommodate visitors while trying to protect public health from any potential spread of the disease.

Here’s what we know about quarantine:

Travis Air Base

On Wednesday, two planes carrying about 350 Americans arrived at Travis air base near Vacaville.

One of the planes refueled at the base before heading to the Marine Corps Miramar air station near San Diego, where it arrived shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Travis officials said on Facebook that the evacuees “will be accommodated in the Travis accommodation facility at Westwind Inn. A safety cordon will be established, far from residential accommodation, to guarantee that the Travis mission can continue safely, that the privacy of evacuees can be respected and to protect the health and well-being of our Team Travis community . “

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

Shortly after touchdown, four of the 167 passengers who landed at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in the San Diego area were transported to local hospitals after showing signs and symptoms of coronavirus infection, said the CDC on Wednesday evening.

None of the Americans evacuated on a commercial airliner from Wuhan showed symptoms when boarding.

However, medical examinations after their arrival at Miramar revealed that three adults and a child had a fever or cough. Additional DNA-based testing at the CDC will be necessary to determine the cause of these symptoms.

March Air Reserve Base

The March Air Reserve base in Riverside County was the first California base to be used for projections.

A plane carrying a group from Wuhan landed at the base last week. Nearly 200 people remain in quarantine there, where they will be monitored for symptoms until the end of the 14-day incubation period for the virus. A baby was taken to hospital on Monday with symptoms of the virus, but tests returned negative and the child and a parent were returned to base.

March also set up tents on its tarmac in anticipation of additional passengers who could be diverted to the base for screenings.

In a separate incident on Monday, another person from mainland China was transferred from Los Angeles International Airport to the base. The traveler will be isolated from other people at the base and will remain in quarantine for the next few days, authorities said.

Those in the quarantine areas are fed meals with caterers: burritos for breakfast in the morning and noodles and chicken for dinner. Baby food and child-friendly options, including chicken nuggets, are available, as are soda and water. A non-profit group provided toys and toiletries to make the children feel more at home.

Times reporter Shalby reported Los Angeles and Union Diego Tribune reporter Sisson reported San Diego. The Associated Press contributed to this report.