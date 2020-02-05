Advertisement

Kim Kardashian’s family and friends love to spoil them.

The star “Retaining Up With The Kardashians” celebrated her 39th birthday with an unobtrusive trip to Palm Springs with family and friends. Despite the fact that protecting subjects is comparatively easy, the gifts she received were nothing short of the highest.

In her Instagram Tales, KKW published only three purses, the total price of which was almost $ 12,500. Two of them were from the model loved by Kardashian Judith Leiber and contained a lemon slice covered by crystals from make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic worth $ 4,195 and a dazzling hot dog with all toppings by publicist Tracy Romulus for $ 5,995.

Kim Kardashian’s gifts on food

The brand new products are part of Kim’s intensive wallet range, which offers a variety of body designs, from hamburgers to French fries and unicorns to numerous extras. At the height of the crystal-encrusted clutch, Kim also received a diamond chain from BFF Larsa Pippen, which son Saint immediately tried to steal from his mother.

Kim also confirmed their new Givenchy “Eden” crocodile bag, which sells for $ 2,290. In addition, while the handbag was probably a French-style gift itself, the star revealed that her husband Kanye West shocked her with “probably the greatest bags”.

West not only gave her luxurious new equipment, but also supported Kardashian’s zeal for prison reform. The rapper donated $ 1 million to his partner’s charities, along with # Lower50, Buried Alive Undertaking, Equal Justice Initiative, and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.