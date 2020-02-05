For decades, Dicker and Dicker were synonymous with Hollywood glamor. Now his latest furs are on sale

Advertisement

Lily Costa strolled the aisles of Dicker and Dicker of Beverly Hills, her long French acrylics caressing the skins.

Her son Zhivago got engaged. The family would cement their engagement with fur for the bride. The mink was on sale, but the groom’s father, Sonny Costa, still frowned at this price. Lily called the girl’s mother on FaceTime, hoping she could decide.

“Šukar, šukar“ the mother of the bride said in romani that a fur coat over the entire length of the floor had been shown. Beautiful beautiful. She wanted it too. Lily had already chosen a coat for herself, but if they left without something for their daughters, “you will come to our funeral,” warned owner Sonny.

“Why, what are you serving?” Said owner Larry Becker. The store had been closed for an hour, and his wife had just called to ask him when he would be back for dinner.

For 75 years, Dicker and Dicker of Beverly Hills have presented themselves as the pinnacle of Hollywood glamor. His silver fox and Russian sable were the substance of the great televised game awards, elegant lures for “Let’s Make a Deal”, “Hollywood Squares” and “Queen for a Day”.

For most Americans, the fur has since lost its sheen. But Angelenos has always been a class apart. Among those who passed through Dicker’s doors on a recent weekday, there was a 19-year-old Persian Jew and a French Armenian octogenarian, a 51-year-old black stylist from Detroit, and the middle-aged Romani couple from Pasadena, including the girl shouted “I love it! When a white mink coat with voluminous fox fur sleeves was modeled for her.

Some, like the Costas, were drawn by the display window. Others, such as Faith Gomberg and Dwen Curry, came to pay tribute to them. In September, California became the first state to ban the sale of new fur clothing. Although the law does not come into force until 2023, Dicker and Dicker will close for good by the end of the month.

“So many people wonder why close now? You are two years old, ”said the fourth generation furrier. “But I spent 42 years doing this – I don’t want to be saddened by this,” added Becker, dusting his hands. “I want to leave on a positive note.”

In December, he informed his long-time clients of its liquidation. The response has been overwhelming. Few people who like it can resist the mink on sale.

“Oh wow, that’s a lot!” Said Brandon Nisani, 19, the first hat-trick, while admiring the $ 4,000 prize hanging from his sleeve. “I’m amazing right now.”

Nisani and her girlfriend had been walking down the street, hoping the sale could distract from her grief over the death of Kobe Bryant. She was indifferent, but he was delighted, touching everything but returning again and again to the sapphire mink.

“It’s luxury,” Becker told Nisani.

“He EastSaid Nisani, turning away from the mirror as if struck by thought. “I feel like a boss, I’m not going to lie.”

He admired his reflection for a long time, taking selfies while his girlfriend chatted on the phone and urged him in Persian to please hurry. His friends would covet him. His brothers would die. “I really want it – it’s a very good deal.”

“Convince your mom to get it,” said his girlfriend. “Then you can steal it from him.”

Proponents of the new law contend that the fur is out of date, an opulent cruelty in the face of more advanced fibers. But for most of human history, fur was the only way to stay warm. Even today, only human hands can cut and sew it. Fur clothing is sewn with history, both aesthetic and ancestral attachment. A coat is a lifelong investment – like parrots, most survive their owners.

Virginia Higgins-Bland, a longtime customer of Dicker and Dicker of Beverly Hills, tries on a mink cape with the help of store owner Larry Becker.

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

“My husband bought me a ranch mink stroller” – a coat that falls near the knee – “and I had it turned into a jacket because I carry my fur, “said widow Virginia Higgins-Bland, 81.” I have leather on the outside, sheepskin on the inside. This went to Obama’s nomination contest on me, and I was toasted. “

Dicker’s and Dicker’s in-house craftsman, Monika Herbig, specializes in this work, recycling dated styles and precious valuables to be bigger, smaller or just something else. But no matter how often it reincarnates, skin will only retain its glow if it is kept in a cold room – a big deal during L.A.’s blink-and-you-miss-it winter season.

“You can’t keep it at home – it’s not good for fur,” said Barrett Sadock, 83, a longtime customer who had come to move inventory between his West Hollywood home and Dicker and Dicker’s cold store. “You have to treat the fur like you would take care of an animal.”

Becker said the company would find a new storage facility. But many were upset.

“What am I going to do?” Said Curry, the stylist, rushing into the showroom with an emerald satin shirt, Gucci sneakers and a chinchilla stole as Nisani was taken. “Where will I keep my furs now?” I don’t want my babies on the street. “

Curry guessed that he had about 10 pieces in stock, some of his own, but many others belonging to the family.

“It’s from my grandmother,” he said, lifting a stole from his bag on the storage rack. The piece was made of half a dozen whole minks, each with glass eyes and real claws, sewn together by the muzzle. “She wore this when she went to church; anywhere or anything important, she always had her mink. I was scared of them – scared to death, because my uncles taunted me with them. “

Now he was thinking of adding them to the collar of a denim jacket – to keep his memory close.

Like others, Curry began to think of the store’s “little family”, the mood around him fluctuating between a class reunion and an Irish wake. Years ago, this section of South Robertson was the fur row of L.A. When Dicker and Dicker close, there will be only one left.

(Liz Moughon / Los Angeles Times)

“It is very sad for me. It’s a special place here, ”said Gomberg, another longtime customer, as Becker poured him a second glass of champagne. “From the moment I entered, it was Mishpacha” – a family.

The old friends looked at each other, both misty eyes. It was a few minutes before closing, the end of an era. They may never see each other again here.

That’s when the Costas came in.

“It is very rare that we get into a furrier and we go out with nothing,” assured the new customer to the owner as the clock ticked at 5:00 pm. “But you have to love it if you want to buy it . “

The whole store was filled with adorable coats. But as Becker noted earlier, “popular items have the popular price.” So it was with the couple. They love the mink, adored them. But they would only pay a lot.

Becker’s seller left at 5:30 p.m. Gomberg stayed, wandering the aisles with his champagne in one hand and ever more exotic furs in the other: ranch mink, sand, rex rabbit with chinchilla fur trim .

A journalist was recruited as a model, her figure being considered the closest to the 18-year-old bride. The groom was invited to FaceTime, then his sisters, then the mother of the bride, Stephanie Wain.

“I’m telling you, if it’s for the bride, I’ll do a thousand,” said Becker, rubbing his eyes.

“sukar – it’s perfect, “said the mother of the bride. “The coat, she will always wear it.”