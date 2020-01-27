For a generation of athletes, Kobe Bryant defined the entire sports experience

Advertisement

A few hours before Kobe Bryant’s early death, I rinsed steak and eggs at a local restaurant.

Between massive, unhealthy brunch bites, my waiter noticed the Jordan 10s I was wearing and we talked. As a former Knicks fan, the waiter got along with a confession: he had given up the Knicks a long time ago for two reasons. One was Michael Jordan’s dominance over the 90s Knicks teams. The second and more important factor, however, was the arrival of Kobe Bryant.

A three hour time difference and 2,767 miles was quickly reduced by number 8 or 24 if you prefer. The waiter told me that he loved watching Kobe play and was immediately gripped by his relentless style on the court.

That was the effect Kobe had on Hoops fans everywhere. He was a charismatic, addicting and dominant player who made the unbelievers fans. But Bryant wasn’t just the face of basketball. He was the perfect embodiment of the sport.

Bryant has given us gorgeous performances. He gave us feuds. He gave us wonderful quotes. He was the rare breed of professional athletes, whose tenacity and strength of heart matched his skills on the court. It was good for a headline a day.

He was a player who brought an entire generation of professional athletes, 24-hour fitness bands and everyone else in between to live the “Mamba mentality”. Maybe not on the hardwood, but every way you choose.

Kobe’s appearance was never just about playing basketball, but that was the appearance he had on a younger self.

Edison, N.J., where I grew up is the most distant from Los Angeles that you could probably find. The humdrum, boredom of suburbs, malls, and potholes can’t keep up with what LA has to offer, including the glamor and glamor of the basketball scene. But it was fitting that the birthplace of the light bulb was always focused on the brightest light that the NBA had to offer.

Every one of us – the white, black, Hispanic, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, and Korean children – indulged in the beauty of Kobe’s game. We have all tried to recreate it, be it as a turnaround shooter, fadeaway jumper during gymnastics classes or as a “Kobe!” When you throw a post-it note in the trash. (We’re all 90 percent shooters when we throw garbage and call Kobe’s name. It’s a scientific fact.)

Talks often started on school day on the bus or at home with “Did you see what Kobe did last night?” While Bryant was responsible for TV debates and analysis at the time, the lunch tables at Woodrow Wilson Middle School never discussed his efficiency or selfishness. It was always the dope games that put him in the “SportsCenter” top 10 that made us all drool over the athleticism we hoped for after puberty.

I’m almost 29 now, and after seeing Bryant’s career and legacy evolve, it’s more obvious now than when I was a snotty-eyed kid with starry eyes: Bryant wasn’t just a cross-generational basketball talent or face of the basketball.

He was the face of memes. It was GIF capable. Despite its undeniable size, it was a lightning rod for debates and discussions. He was a guy Knicks fans hated most when he lost 61 at Madison Square Garden. He was someone whose tenacity you admired when he shot free throws with a broken Achilles or stuck a finger back in his socket to stay in the game. Therefore, his death has hurt millions of people around the world as if it were the loss of a loved one.

But this wasn’t a basketball player who was kidnapped in his best game career – it was one who was taken in the best of his life when he had more to give the world than just playing on the court. He gave inspiration to people. He was the big brother of the NBA and he pushed athletes of other sports.

For this reason, countless athletes took part in Twitter to sing Bryant’s praises: Jamal Adams, Mike Trout, Alex Rodriguez, Lewis Hamilton and the US women’s team. Kobe has not only captivated the crowds at the Staples Center. He has directly and indirectly touched the lives of thousands of professionals around the world and taught the sports world to promote the “Mamba mentality” as we tried in our sweaty sportswear at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Although it is sad, depressing and downright terrible that Bryant was so quickly removed from the world, we will always remember what he did on the pitch, his successes and failures. But more than all of his accomplishments, what Bryant offered to the sports world was vital wisdom: be passionate, undeniable, unstoppable, even if your last shot circles the drain and falls off. I love the game no matter what.

And that’s the biggest lesson that Bryant leaves behind.

