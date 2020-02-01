Foodgod killed Jonathan Cheban

Advertisement

Jonathan Cheban does not exist now.

Kim Kardashian’s biggest buddy has legally changed his title to Foodgod and can no longer award another title – especially Jonathan.

“I really feel like Foodgod. I just have no interest in questioning myself, and actually no interest in not calling myself Foodgod,” he advised Monday’s website Six. “It’s my title. Jonathan shouldn’t be my title. You really have to name me after my title, otherwise it’s like talking about someone else. It is bizarre.

“[Jonathans] just not me,” he stated.

Foodgod went so far as to say that he is uncomfortable listening to Jonathan because he has long been known by households and employees under the nickname “Foodie”.

“I’ve been a food god for a few years. It just doesn’t even register,” he said. “When people call me Jonathan, it’s really awkward for me at this level.”

He advised website Six in 2018 that two friends initially nicknamed him after ordering a white chocolate burger as an alternative to cheese in the Sugar Manufacturing restaurant. The nickname didn’t last until Kardashian’s husband Kanye West gave him the seal of approval while the trio was eating at a McDonald’s in Iceland.

“Kanye is leaving,” Yo, Foodgod! Can you get me a weight loss program for cola? “If [the name Foodgod] is appropriate for Kanye, it is appropriate for everyone,” he said.

In the meantime, the 45-year-old podcaster informed us that his mother was on trial with him to continue the name change.

“I had to save her,” he said. “I used to panic that she would object, but if I change my title, my mother has to be there.”

Foodgod had his driver’s license changed the following week.