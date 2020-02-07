Food & Drink Review: Culinary Discovery

Advertisement

Even if you’re not aware of the culinary endeavors of restaurateurs Jason and Sue Chin (Seito Sushi, Osprey Tavern), you’ve probably heard of Reyes Mezcaleria, their restaurant, and the downtown North Quarter agave-centered lounge that bridges the gap casual ambience beats street and good food. Inspired by the work of Rick Bayless and flawlessly designed by Sue, Reyes opened in early 2017 and the pan-Mexican menu, under the direction of chef Wendy Lopez, has proven its worth.

Lopez was born in the Mexican state of Michoacán, attended high school in Flagler County, trained at Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Orlando and worked in the Disney kitchen and in the Spanish restaurant Tapa Toro. She’s been in charge of the Reyes kitchen since late 2018, and recently I had the opportunity for the first time to sit down as a regular to experience her remarkable kitchen.

And, according to Lopez, cooking is the word.

“When you come from the cooking school, everyone says I’m a cook now,” she says. “No. I’m still a cook to this day.”

When do you become a cook? I ask.

She looks amused. “I don’t know. People call me Koch and in 90 percent of the cases I don’t answer.” Oh, me? “She says with raised eyebrows.” I keep myself normal. “

I hate to disagree in her own area, but Lopez is a cook and culinary explorer at the highest level. Infinite ideas and always on the move, an Alphonse Mucha-like tattoo by Frida Kahlo on her right arm, she creates food with the subtlety, sophistication and level of humor that comes from talent and foresight.

Lopez describes the menu as “regionally inspired”. “I want to make sure I can explore different parts of Mexico: Yucatan, Veracruz, the cities where there is an abundance of street food, fast food and a lot of gourmet. The chicken mole from Oaxaca, esquites (peeled lamb’s lettuce, sprinkled with cheese, spices and limes) from the city, fish from Veracruz. “

aguachile, Prawns bathed in Sinaloa hot Serrano water; queso fundido, homemade Oaxaca chorizo ​​baked in cheese; pork chop pibil, marinated in sour orange and roasted, from Yucatan – all of this illuminates Lopez’s exploration of her homeland. you Huachinango Veracruz fillet ($ 25) uses line-caught red snapper, roasted tomatoes, olives, capers, and rice for a simple, very tasty meal, while the 28-ingredient mole (her mother’s recipe) is a profound special occasion dish that she likes to present every day.

“Many of my dishes come from Michoacán. … I have these duck enchiladas ($ 25). When we grew up we didn’t use duck, we used chicken or rabbit and it was something that was eaten on the street. Tortillas are dipped in a sauce made of chilli, garlic, oregano and onions, grilled on a plancha, it becomes bubbly and crispy and then filled with Cotija and Oaxaca cheese. The duck is up. You eat it with pickled onions and cabbage. It is salty, sweet and spicy. “

Carnitas Michoacanas Tacos filled with tender confit pork shoulder and belly and fresh Pico de Gallo, ($ 10) is a recipe that her grandmother gave her.

“These recipes are close and expensive and can always be fun,” says Lopez. “Corn tamales, fresh corn. If I use Zellwood during the season – from the corn cob press to a hand grinder, some masa, baking powder, salt and black pepper. You shape and steam them and you eat them Salsa Verde and they are like … “

Lopez’s eyes roll with joy at the memory. “The moment when my grandmother and grandfather showed me how to do it is important to me.”

At one time, her parents owned three La Hacienda restaurants between St. Augustine and Tallahassee (one is still open). “I was so involved in my parents’ business that it seemed like a natural transition. I knew what I wanted. “The cooking school confirmed their ambition.

“I just want to know why,” she says. “Why do we fry things before we braise them? Why we add wine to deglaze. I knew how my parents ran a restaurant. it was successful for them. I wanted to know another way and why. “

With the current generation of chefs (or chefs) presenting Mexican food in Orlando, it becomes clear that the food is as complicated and complicated as any kitchen on the planet.

Lamb stew from Jalisco, birria de borrego, is a dish that Lopez has been working on for some time, a complex combination of slow-cooked loin and a rich multi-chili broth that is scented with cumin, coriander, cinnamon, oregano and cloves and can keep up with any French or Indian creation , It should be on the menu when you read this. Got it.

“I hate to say that we want to teach people what Mexican food is,” says Lopez. “Eat my food and if you feel like it, I’ll talk to you about it.”

“By eating,” says chef Lopez, “you learn.”

Reyes Mezcaleria

821 N. Orange Ave. Orlando

407-868-9007

reyesmex.com

Appetizers: $ 10-39

With more than 140 mezzals and blanco, reposado, and añejo tequilas, the wall behind Reyes’ reclaimed cypress bar looks more like an art gallery than a salon. Whether filled with a smoky spirit, worth sipping or mixed mixto Because of the striking glass and ceramic bottles that have been distilled for cocktails, you can hardly resist asking, “What is that?”