Food & Drink Review: bread winner

I am a revealing bread snob. There’s nothing like the sight and smell of good fresh bread that stimulates your appetite, and it’s an inviting mix of art and science that leads to the loaf wall at Great Harvest Bread Co. a few steps away and serves breakfast, sandwiches and salads.

The owners Rachel and Brad Cottle (he is a veteran of Disney guest services) live from the motto on the wall: “Bake phenomenal bread, run quickly to serve and give generously.”

The operation is the epitome of in-house alchemy and turns grain into a variety of breads. Wheat “berries” (whole wheat grains) in 60-pound bags come from the Great Harvest fields in Montana and are ground in a small, fragrant chamber in the kitchen. The kneaded, risen and shaped dough goes into a massive oven, in which 180 breads can be made at the same time (Hansel). Gretel is the smaller oven in which cookies, muffins and cookies are made. Great Harvest’s three staple foods – whole grain honey, farmer’s white, and multi-seed Dakota – share the counter space with an alternating schedule of cheddar garlic, cinnamon chip, and potato fennel thyme bread, tea cakes, and candy. The sandwiches include the Big Sky salad with chicken, raisins and artichoke hearts and a spicy apple bacon from the grill.

“One day I said to my wife I wanted to open a big harvest,” Brad recalls. “She said I think you’re crazy, but …” The company is a so-called freedom franchise that works under a loose template set by the home office, but with local flexibility. Great Harvest was founded in Great Falls, Montana in 1976 and has more than 200 franchises from the Gulf to the Canadian border, Alaska and Hawaii. The Cottles learned the business from scratch as they have never run their own business. Two bread bakers and two candy bakers work here, people who came in with open interviews with no baking experience. “Let’s do it together,” said Brad.

“We are primarily a bakery,” he says. “The bread smells so delicious.”

The Cottles have with Snap! Gallery across the street, boutique ice cream Greenery Creamery and Wine & Corks around the corner and Eola Lake two blocks away. Sounds like a perfect afternoon of art and picnics.

If you’re looking for other locally baked goodies, here are some new additions to help satisfy the urge.

Audubon Park Market: Monday evening two relatively young bakers visit in small quantities: Angela Smith’s Black Cat Baked Goods, which cheerfully chunky English muffins, Italian anise cookies and hearty sourdough farmer’s breads; and Edward Neal-Paci from Edward’s Gourmet Confections, which produces award-winning donuts and pies, guavas and cheese pastelitos and double dark brownies. 1842 E. Winter Park Road. audubonmarket.com

Sodiê Doces: I-Drive is a bakery chain with more than 300 locations in their home country of Brazil and the first in the USA to offer sweet and savory pastries such as pies and cakes inspired by Empanada Coxinha Croquettes and classic Brasileira favorites like coconut toalha felpuda and chocolate brigadeiro com avelã Cake. 5696 International Drive, sodiedoces.com

Le Ky Patisserie: Baker Uyen Tran combines classic French baking with Vietnamese flair for unique flavors. Think chocolate sea salt biscuits, scaly croissants and giant palm-sized macaroons. 2411 Curry Ford Road. thehourglassdistrict.com

Bagel World: This main business in New Smyrna Beach will shortly bring fresh bagels, bialys and breakfast rolls to the North Quarter neighborhood in Orlando, which is located in the former region of Two Chefs Seafood. 743 N. Magnolia Ave. bagelworldnsb.com