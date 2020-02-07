Food & Drink: A magical menu

Advertisement

Last year saw the debut of the Orlando Wine Festival and Auction, a major event for celebrity chefs that raised more than $ 900,000 for the Orlando Magic Youth Foundation and featured Orlando food and wine events for three days.

This year, as they say, bigger and better. The 2020 series runs from March 13 to 15 and is moderated by headlining boss Michael Symon (below) Food & wine Best New Chef, James Beard Award Winner and ABC Co-Moderator The chew toy. The two Michelin-star Gabriel Kreuther and the one with the Michelin star Akshay Bhardwaj follow. Local connections can also be found on the ticket: Chef Art Smith (Chef Art Smith’s homecomin); two-time James Beard Best Chef, Northeastern winner Melissa Kelly (Primo); Brandon McGlamery (Luma on Park, Prato); Jamie McFadden (Cuisiniers); and several James Beard Award nominees James and Julie Petrakis (The Ravenous Pig) and Kathleen Blake.

The chefs and more than a dozen winemakers host private dinners in inns, a VIP game day experience at the Amway Center, an outdoor wine festival at Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, as well as a large auction and dinner. Package prices start at $ 2,500 for two guests. More information at wineauctionorlando.com

-J.H.