Following the tragedy, sprawling Orange County meets to mourn the loss of 9 neighbors - Whittier Daily News

It seems the whole world is in shock from the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. But for Orange County, the devastation has increased ninefold.

The nine people on the doomed helicopter that crashed on Sunday lived here – including three teenage girls and several parents with children at home.

As mourners from across Southern California flocked to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, locals found their way to the closed Bryants district of Newport Beach and left flowers outside.

Others gathered at Orange Coast College to pay homage to baseball coach John Altobelli, who was on board with his wife and 13-year-old daughter.

“Community mourning gives people from all corners of life a space to come together and comfort themselves,” said Reverend Chineta Goodjoin, pastor at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Orange. “It transcends the needs of the individual, uniting us not only in our pain but also in our hope.”

The sprawling metropolis of Orange County does not have a final hub to bring the community together after a tragedy.

“Instead, people are our centers,” said Goodjoin, whose best friend, Minister Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, was one of nine people shot dead in 2015 at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in the downtown Charleston. “We all felt like we knew Kobe – he gave us a common connection. Hopefully, when good people die, we can take their spirit and become better people ourselves. “

The news of so many deaths – punctuated by the fact that Bryant was among them – is “sort of a 9-11 moment for Orange County,” said Matt Holzmann, vice president of the county’s Mental Health Board. “People are already talking about where they were when they found out.”

The two devout Catholics, he and Bryant, occasionally interacted in their Newport Beach church. “He was a religious man and an incredible individual,” said Holtzmann.

Paul Wilson learned the power of collective mourning after the murder of his wife in 2011. Christy Lynn Wilson was one of eight people killed by an gunman in a Seal Beach hair salon. The community went out en masse to honor the victims.

“I would never have succeeded without the support of my friends and neighbors,” said Wilson. “More than 1,200 people came to his service. It is impressive to see people filling the gaps and coming together. Unfortunately, this does not happen in everyday life. “

Blaze Bernstein’s family also cherished the kindness of others following his death. Two years ago, the 19-year-old sophomore from the University of Pennsylvania was stabbed by an acquaintance in a park in Lake Forest.

“People from across the country and all demographics wanted to help us,” said her mother, Jeanne Pepper Bernstein.

One of these people was Bryant – although she never communicated with him firsthand. A mutual friend asked the basketball legend to help him when Blaze Bernstein disappeared.

“Kobe posted our flyer on social media,” said Bernstein. “He had an international audience, so it was a big help. On the one hand, this led the police to take our case more seriously. “

She and her husband also credit Bryant for providing a huge platform to promote Blaze It Forward, a campaign they created to encourage random acts of kindness.

“Kobe didn’t use his celebrity to make dinner reservations but to make the world a better place,” said Bernstein. “When we lose such a bright star, it affects us all. We realize how fragile life is and how much we need each other. “

Although appreciated, the generalized mourning is accompanied by a loss of intimacy, noted Bethany Webb, whose sister Laura Webb Elody died during the massacre at Seal Beach.

“The community awareness was incredible and very touching,” said Webb. “But there is also this: you are experiencing your devastation publicly. Well-meaning people say things that are not necessarily helpful.”

Webb remembers the stunning shock immediately after his sister died: “I felt almost numb. People who did not know my family came to see me cry. And I think, “Are they more affected than me?” “

Already public figures, the Bryant family could be better prepared to face the reflections of the spotlight on their tragedy. “It’s the other families (of the accident victims) whose stories are suddenly everywhere,” said Webb.

Overall, however, this supportive effusion was a gift – and one that will serve survivors well.

“So much love,” said Webb, “is pouring out.”

