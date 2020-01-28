Advertisement

A fluorescent pink slug, found only on a single mountain peak in northern New South Wales, survived the bush fires that burned much of its alpine habitat.

About 60 of the brightly colored Mount Kaputar slugs, which can grow to a size longer than a human hand, were spotted by National Parks and Wildlife Service rangers after recent rains in Mount Kaputar National Park.

The Kaputar fire burned the region for more than six weeks from October to December 2018, affecting more than 18,000 hectares of land.

Advertisement

The mountain was formed by a now extinct volcano and is home to at least 20 species of snails and slugs not found anywhere else in the world. The area has been identified as a threatened ecological community, the first of its kind in Australia.

Some of the fluorescent slugs would have managed to survive the fire because they “retreated into rock crevices” in the heat, said Australian Museum malacologist Frank Köhler.

41 Strange

(@ 41Strange)

Meet Triboniophorus aff. Graeffei, a giant fluorescent pink slug that only lives on an extinct volcano in New South Wales, Australia

(Photo: Michael Murphy) pic.twitter.com/u5H9lohGBS

January 21, 2020

But about 90% of the slug population, which also hibernates in bark and trees, was reportedly killed in the fire, he said.

Much of the slug’s food sources – mushrooms, moss and mold – were also reportedly burned by fire, but Köhler said these species should recover relatively quickly.

In the coming months, the slug could be more easily seen in the landscape burned by hungry birds and mammals, said Köhler, but the bright color could also serve as a warning to deter predators.

The matchless slug is a “poster boy for snails and slugs” because of its distinctive color, said Köhler, “but it comes with a number of other species that are also threatened by fires which n ‘not attract the same attention’.

The ecological community of Mount Kaputar includes three species of carnivorous snails that cannot be found anywhere else in the world.

Anja Divljan

(@AnjaDivljan)

Is it a leaf? … No … Is it bark? … No … It’s Pinky !!! Pink slug from Mount Kaputar @AustmusResearch @austmus pic.twitter.com/nMaJtlVLmN

November 13, 2015

While the Mount Kaputar slug can take about five years to recover from the fires, snails could take 20 years, said Köhler, because “their lifespan is longer and they produce fewer offspring.”

Their food source, mainly earthworms and other snails, is also likely to have been greatly affected by the fires.

Slugs and snails “are the foundation of all our ecosystems,” said Köhler. “They are the basic food source for many mammals and birds.”

But while invertebrates represent 99% of all species in Australia, “they are not even close to representative funding in research and conservation,” he said.

“The species do not exist independently of the other species, and we must try to maintain the whole system and all the species therein against environmental impacts such as fires,” said Köhler.

Bush fires are not the only threat to this unique species.

“They are unlikely to be able to adapt to a rapidly changing climate,” he said. “It is more likely than not that they will disappear,” said Köhler.

“A warming of only 2 ° C would be enough to wipe out the entire (ecological) community,” he said.

Because the species are at the top of the mountain, “they will not be able to move higher to escape the increase in temperatures”.

Mount Kaputar National Park is still affected by bush fires and is closed to visitors until February 28.

.

Advertisement