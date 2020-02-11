Floods do not end Australia's years of drought

Advertisement

SYDNEY, Australia – Heavy rain has given hope to drought-stricken regions of Australia, but scientists warned on Tuesday, February 11, that sustained falls were needed to end a year-long drought.

The stormy weather has brought days of chaos and destruction to the east of the country, with one man missing after his car was torn from a road in northern Sydney and hundreds more rescued from the flood.

In the small town of Stanthorpe, Queensland, Tracy Dobie said the rain was “an upswing for everyone.”

“But the drought is not over yet,” the regional mayor told Agence France-Presse.

“Our country is so dehydrated – we spent 3 years without rain in some places and 5 years without rain in other places – it will take a long time for moisture to get back into the ground.”

Hydrologists believe that this week’s flooding, which has resulted in flooding and many fires, gives a taste of what’s coming. The cities are flooded, while the rural areas have difficulty compensating for the worsening droughts.

Professor Ashish Sharma of the University of New South Wales said that heavy rain could give people in cities a “twisted look” at the impact as water accumulates on hard surfaces.

Even though people in cities experience flooding and property damage, persistent rainfall is required in rural areas to penetrate the dry soil before dams fill.

During the recent downpours – the heaviest in 30 areas in some areas – the dam levels near Sydney have risen dramatically.

According to a spokesman for WaterNSW, which manages the state’s water resources, most drought-prone towns in New South Wales where “Day Zero” stood before the water experienced a “negligible” increase due to much of the rain flowed into rivers and not into dams.

“Unfortunately (mostly) because the volume is insufficient and the catchment areas are extremely dry after a very hot start to the summer and a continuing drought,” he said.

Although climate change has increased with extreme rainfall, Sharma and his team believe that it will not be enough to keep up with the rising temperatures.

Moderate and frequent floods that “form the backbone of our entire water supply” are likely to decrease, Sharma said.

“I just hope that people have the wisdom and foresight to see that this shouldn’t be seen as a sign that they don’t have to act,” he added.

Dobie said the rain was more than welcome, but “a rain event doesn’t close the door to the drought.”

“We need a year with average rainfall.” – Rappler.com