Flintridge Prep and Gabrielino deserve the best seeds - Whittier Daily News

As expected, Flintridge Prep and Gabrielino took first place in the CIF Southern Section playoff divisions after the release of the playoff pairings for girls on Saturday.

Wildcard games are Tuesday and first round games are Thursday

Flintridge Prep (21-1-1), who has outpaced their opponents by an incredible 138-10 lead, is the best base in Division 3 and will be the winner between Tuesday’s wild card between Westlake (6-6- 4) received) and Santa Barbara (8-7-6).

Other Division 3 first round games are Mt. Baldy League champions, Diamond Bar (15-3-2), receive Eastside (11-5-2) and Del Rio League champions, La Serna (17-6 -3), against Ayala (8-10-3).

La Salle (6-5-4), who finished second in the Del Rey League, is in Alta Loma (15-5-4).

Division 2 has some fascinating possibilities: Mission League champion Flintridge Sacred Heart (10-4-1) takes second place on the first lap and receives Riverside Poly (10-7-1).

In the top half of the round, Suburban League champion La Mirada (15-4-4) receives the Rosary Academy (7-7-5). South Hills (16-4), unbeaten for the second time in a row in the Hacienda League, receives Saugus (8-5-6). If La Mirada and South Hills both win, they meet in the second round.

Bishop Amat (11-3-5), the master of the Del Rey League, receives Yorba Linda (13-7-2) in the first round.

In Division 4, Pacific League champion Arcadia (15-3-4) receives Viewpoint (8-4-6) in the first round, while Valle Vista League champion Wilson (10-3-3) receives Burbank Burroughs (13 -5- 2).

La Canada (8-8-2), who finished second in the Rio Hondo League, will compete in the Golden West League Champion Westminster (13-4-4).

Mayfield (11-4-8), who finished second in the Prep League after Flintridge Prep, is in Torrance (11-6-2).

California (18-2-3) took second place in Division 5 despite second place in the Del Rio League and receives nearby Montebello (14-6-2) in the first round.

Charter Oak (10-3), who finished second in the Hacienda League, meets Animo Leadership (4-17-2). Temple City (19-6-2), who won the Rio Hondo League for the first time in 20 years, is at home against Hillcrest (11-5-3).

There is another great local match in Division 5 with Rowland (11-5-1) hosting Sierra Vista (10-7-4). San Dimas (11-6-3), who finished third in the Valle Vista, is in the Jurupa Valley (12-3-7).

Undefeated Gabrielino (15-0-2), Mission Valley League winner, is the best player in Division 6 and will receive the wildcard winner on Tuesday between Heritage Christian (5-5-3) and Vasquez (11-3) – 2).

Marshall (13-3-2), third place in Division 6, receives Maranatha (9-8-3) in the first round. The Montview League champion, Nogales (11-6-3), plays the joker between El Rancho (11-6-4) and Bolsa Grande (11-5-4).

In Division 7, Gladstone (10-9-3) is on the way against Fairmont Prep (12-2).